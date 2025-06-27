Surprise departure at Zira– Joins Ukrainian giants

A surprise exit has taken place at Zira.

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo, reports that the Baku-based club’s standout player Salifou Soumah has parted ways with Zira, just ahead of their UEFA Conference League campaign.

The 21-year-old Guinean midfielder has reportedly received multiple offers from abroad, including clubs in Russia, Turkey, and Ukraine. He has ultimately chosen to continue his career with Ukrainian powerhouse Dynamo Kyiv.

Dynamo had submitted an official offer to Zira back in January. The two clubs have now finalized all terms regarding the transfer.

Soumah, who joined Zira in 2023, made 82 appearances for the club, scoring 18 goals and providing 11 assists.