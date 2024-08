Gabala parted ways with Ukrainian footballer Zurab Ochigava.

According to the information provided by the club to Idman.biz, the contract with the 29-year-old defender was terminated by mutual agreement.

Zurab, who played in Gabala since July 2023, played 24 matches in the red-black uniform. He participated in 21 matches in the Premier League and 3 matches in the Azerbaijan Cup.

