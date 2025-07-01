1 July 2025
EN

Elvin Yunuszada in talks with several clubs

Azerbaijan football
News
1 July 2025 12:40
15
Elvin Yunuszada, who recently left the Gabala club, is in talks with several teams.

The 32-year-old footballer spoke about this to Report news agency, Idman.biz reports.

"We initially had discussions with Gabala. In fact, I was supposed to stay with the team. However, due to some differences over certain issues, we decided to part ways. We are currently negotiating with several clubs. Everything will be clear in the coming days," said the experienced defender.

Gabala has secured the right to play in the Azerbaijan Premier League for the 2025/2026 season.

