Starting today, the registration process begins for teams wishing to participate in the 2025/2026 season of the U-8, U-9, U-10, U-11, U-12, U-13, U-14, U-15, U-16, U-17, and Youth Leagues organized by AFFA.

The information was released by AFFA’s press service, Idman.biz reports.

The registration deadline for new teams is August 10 at 14:00.

Teams interested in joining the championships must contact [email protected] to complete their registration.

Idman.biz