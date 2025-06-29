29 June 2025
Magsad Isayev found a new team

Football
News
29 June 2025 15:32
Maghsad Isayev, who said goodbye to Zira, has found a new team for himself.

Idman.biz reports, citing Futbolinfo.az, that the winger, who did not renew his contract with the town representative, is about to sign a contract with Sumgait.

Although the new head coach of "Chemists" is not yet known, the club management has begun to form the squad.

The team, which is in search of a legionnaire, is looking for local players for several positions, and therefore it was deemed necessary to come to an agreement with Magsad.

Isayev gave his initial consent. However, he has another option. Turan Tovuz is also interested in the football player.

Idman.biz

