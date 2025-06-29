29 June 2025
Elmar Bakhshiyev: "Patrick Andrade was a football player I liked" - INTERVIEW

29 June 2025 17:20
Interview of Elmar Bakhshiyev, head coach of Araz-Nakhchivan, to QOL.az

- How are your training sessions going? How satisfied are you with the current state of the players?

- The condition of the players is getting better day by day. Everything is fine. We are doing our best to get the team into optimal shape as soon as possible. I am satisfied with the progress of the training session.

- Will it be possible for the legionnaires to fully adapt to the team by the first match against Aris in the UEFA Conference League?

- We have time. The newcomers are also adapting to the team. I believe that the team will be ready by the first match against Aris.

- Although it was said that Patrick Andrade, who left Qarabag, would move to Neftchi, he was transferred to Araz-Nakhchivan...

- Andrade was a player I liked and wanted to have at my disposal. I am glad that he joined us. I think he will be useful to our team.

- Your team's main defender Igor Ribeiro will join Neftchi after the European Cups. Are you looking for a full-back to replace him?

- Igor will be with us in the European Cups. We are not thinking about what happens next right now. Of course, we are thinking of filling his place.

- But apart from defense, are you thinking of strengthening any position, or has the squad already been completed?

- There is still the defense line that we want to strengthen. But in general, if there is a chance to take on additional players, a transfer is possible.

- You have probably already started analyzing Aris.

- Frankly, we have not analyzed it in detail. We have general information.

- After the opponent in the European Cups was determined, have there been any changes in your plans for Aris?

- No. Right now, we are thinking more about our own preparation than about the opponent. First of all, we need to bring the team to the desired form.

- The Greek club has a total of 22 foreign players in its squad, 8 of whom are Spanish and have been trained by clubs such as Barcelona and Real Madrid. It is a well-known fact that all this complicates the work of Araz-Nakhchivan. If we look at Real, how do you assess their chances of qualifying for the final?

- Yes, the opponent's squad is strong. But as I said, at the moment we are thinking more about preparing well and being in optimal shape for the upcoming match. We will approach the opponent correctly and focus on a successful result. Of course, Aris is a famous opponent. However, my players will try to do their best.

- Is the fact that the first game is in Baku against Araz-Nakhchivan?

- After the away goal was abolished, it no longer matters much in modern football where the first or second leg is played. That's why I don't think it's against us to play the first leg at home.

