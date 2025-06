Ballon d'Or winner Pavel Nedved has been officially named the General Manager of the Czech Republic national team.

The 52-year-old football legend will hold the same position for both the senior national team and the U21 squad, Idman.biz reports.

The former Juventus and Czech Republic star was appointed unanimously by the Executive Committee of the Czech Football Association.

Nedved’s most recent role was as sporting director at Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab.

