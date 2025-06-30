Qarabag interested in signing Aboubacar Conte

Qarabag FK is reportedly targeting another potential signing to strengthen its squad ahead of the new season.

Idman.biz, citing Sport24.az, reports the Azerbaijani champions are interested in Aboubacar Conte, a 24-year-old left winger currently playing for Georgian club Dila Gori.

The Malian player has caught the attention of the Aghdam-based side, and Qarabag is expected to make a formal offer soon.

Conte is also on the radar of Araz-Nakhchivan and Norwegian club Tromso, both of which are interested in acquiring his services.

Conte has been playing for Dila Gori since 2024.

