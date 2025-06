Continuing its transfer efforts for the new season, has renewed the contract period with two players.

2-year agreement has been signed with Mahamadu Ba and Pachu Lira, who have been playing for Ganja Tamilchi since last season, Idman.biz reports.

Pachu, who plays as a striker, scored 4 goals and made the same number of assists in 27 matches in the last championship. Ba, who is a midfielder, appeared in 25 matches. Malian player delighted the fans with 3 goals.

Idman.biz