A tragedy occurred during the match between Parkovy and Nara in the B-3 league of the Moscow Region Championship.

Parkovy's 26-year-old football player Artem Kalmykov collapsed and lost consciousness in the 60th minute of the match, Idman.biz reports.

A sports doctor intervened before the ambulance arrived, but to no avail. The football player died.

Idman.biz