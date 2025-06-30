The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup continues in the United States, with Bayern Munich securing a spot in the quarterfinals following an impressive performance.

The German champions defeated Brazilian side Flamengo 4–2 in the Round of 16. Star striker Harry Kane scored twice, leading his team into the tournament's last eight, Idman.biz reports.

Bayern will now face UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in a highly anticipated quarterfinal clash.

Former Qarabag player Juninho remained on the bench for Flamengo during the match.

FIFA Club World Cup

Round of 16

June 30

00:00. Flamengo 2–4 Bayern Munich

Idman.biz