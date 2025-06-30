30 June 2025
EN

WATCH: Bayern to face PSG in Club World Cup Quarters – Kane scores twice, Juninho benched

Football
News
30 June 2025 09:10
22
WATCH: Bayern to face PSG in Club World Cup Quarters – Kane scores twice, Juninho benched

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup continues in the United States, with Bayern Munich securing a spot in the quarterfinals following an impressive performance.

The German champions defeated Brazilian side Flamengo 4–2 in the Round of 16. Star striker Harry Kane scored twice, leading his team into the tournament's last eight, Idman.biz reports.

Bayern will now face UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in a highly anticipated quarterfinal clash.

Former Qarabag player Juninho remained on the bench for Flamengo during the match.

FIFA Club World Cup

Round of 16

June 30

00:00. Flamengo 2–4 Bayern Munich

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Rauf Aliyev: "Under these conditions, Qarabag can reach the Champions League group stage"
14:57
Football

Rauf Aliyev: "Under these conditions, Qarabag can reach the Champions League group stage"

Sharing his thoughts on the recent departures from the club, Aliyev specifically highlighted one key player
Rovshan Huseynli: "I left Astana to play in a more competitive league"
14:40
Football

Rovshan Huseynli: "I left Astana to play in a more competitive league"

Huseynli explained the reason behind his decision
Manuel Fernandes: "Azerbaijani footballers should aim for foreign leagues"
12:39
Football

Manuel Fernandes: "Azerbaijani footballers should aim for foreign leagues"

Manuel Fernandes has shared his thoughts on fellow countryman Fernando Santos’ role as head coach of the Azerbaijani national team
Qarabag interested in signing Aboubacar Conte
10:21
Football

Qarabag interested in signing Aboubacar Conte

Qarabag FK is reportedly targeting another potential signing to strengthen its squad ahead of the new season
WATCH: PSG cruise past Inter Miami to reach Club World Cup Quarterfinals – Messi faces former club
09:49
Football

WATCH: PSG cruise past Inter Miami to reach Club World Cup Quarterfinals – Messi faces former club

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, held in the United States, continues to deliver high-profile matchups and standout performances
Pavel Nedved appointed General Manager of Czech national team - VIDEO
09:31
Football

Pavel Nedved appointed General Manager of Czech national team - VIDEO

Ballon d'Or winner Pavel Nedved has been officially named the General Manager of the Czech Republic national team

Most read

Premier League to introduce live in-match interviews and behind-the-scenes access
27 June 16:46
Football

Premier League to introduce live in-match interviews and behind-the-scenes access

England’s Premier League will introduce several broadcast innovations starting from the new season
Vinsenzo Montella likely to extend stay with Turkish national team
27 June 18:01
Football

Vinsenzo Montella likely to extend stay with Turkish national team

Vincenzo Montella is expected to remain at the helm of the Turkish national team
Former Shahdag Guba President found dead in Istanbul — Financial troubles revealed
27 June 17:46
Football

Former Shahdag Guba President found dead in Istanbul — Financial troubles revealed

The former president of Shahdag Guba football club, Khanbaba Dashdi, has been found dead in Istanbul
Araz-Nakhchivan’s opponent to play friendly against Anderlecht
27 June 21:20
Football

Araz-Nakhchivan’s opponent to play friendly against Anderlecht

The opponents of Aris in friendly matches have been confirmed ahead of the UEFA Conference League