WATCH: PSG cruise past Inter Miami to reach Club World Cup Quarterfinals – Messi faces former club

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, held in the United States, continues to deliver high-profile matchups and standout performances.

One of the most anticipated clashes of the Round of 16 took place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain defeated MLS side Inter Miami 4–0, Idman.biz reports.

Portuguese midfielder Joao Neves was the star of the night, scoring twice in PSG’s dominant win.

The game drew major attention as it featured Lionel Messi facing his former club PSG with his current team, Inter Miami.

With the win, PSG advance to the quarterfinals as one of the tournament's final eight contenders.

FIFA Club World Cup

Round of 16

June 29

20:00. PSG 4–0 Inter Miami

Idman.biz