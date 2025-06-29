Polish club interested in Toral Bayramov's transfer

The name of the Polish club that wants to add Toral Bayramov, a footballer of the Azerbaijani national team and Qarabag, to its squad has been clarified.

Idman.biz reports, citing Sport24.az, that Lex is seriously interested in the winger.

It is even expected that the club will send an offer to the Azerbaijani champion for the player. Qarabag wants to earn at least 1 million euros if this transfer is made.

Toral Bayramov has been wearing the jersey of the Aghdam representative since 2018.

