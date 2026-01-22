22 January 2026
EN

Children’s joyful reaction to Qarabag win shared by Mehriban women and children’s shelter - VIDEO

Azerbaijan football
News
22 January 2026 11:57
40
Children’s joyful reaction to Qarabag win shared by Mehriban women and children’s shelter - VIDEO

A video showing children reacting to the match between Qarabag and Eintracht has been published on the social media pages of the Mehriban women and children’s shelter.

According to İdman.Biz, the footage captures the emotional response of the shelter’s residents following the victory of the Aghdam club. The post was accompanied by the caption: “Akbar woke up the entire shelter with his joy”.

It should be recalled that Qarabag defeated German side Eintracht Frankfurt 3:2 in the seventh round of the main stage of the UEFA Champions League.

