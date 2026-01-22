22 January 2026
Qarabag ahead of almost all former opponents in the Champions League – IDMAN.BIZ REVIEW

22 January 2026 10:43
Qarabag ahead of almost all former opponents in the Champions League – IDMAN.BIZ REVIEW

Azerbaijani football club Qarabag are ahead of almost all of their opponents from the main stage of the Champions League.

According to Idman.Biz, after a 3:2 home victory in Baku over German side Eintracht in the seventh round of the Champions League, the Aghdam club collected ten points and moved up to 18th place in the standings.

If the results of the clubs Qarabag have already faced in the current campaign are compared, Gurban Gurbanov’s team show one of the best records, trailing only London Chelsea, with whom the “Horsemen” drew 2:2 in Baku. The “Blues” currently have 13 points and sit eighth in the table.

Qarabag are ahead of all their other former opponents in the standings. Spain’s Athletic, whom they lost to 1:3, are 23rd with eight points, while Italy’s Napoli (0:2) and Denmark’s Copenhagen (4:2), also on eight points, occupy 25th and 26th places respectively. Portugal’s Benfica (3:2) and the Netherlands’ Ajax (2:4) have six points and are placed 29th and 32nd respectively, while Eintracht (3:2) have dropped to 33rd with four points.

While Eintracht have already been definitively eliminated from contention for a top-24 finish in the main stage, Benfica and Ajax still retain theoretical chances of reaching the knockout phase. Qarabag’s other former opponents also remain in the race for qualification, but they must win in the final round to do so.

It should be recalled that Gurban Gurbanov’s side will face Liverpool away in the final round of the Champions League main stage. The match will take place at Anfield on January 28 and will kick off at 23:59 Baku time. Arne Slot’s team have 15 points and are fourth in the standings.

Teymur Tushiyev

Idman.Biz
