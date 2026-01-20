Imishli complete Baku training camp ahead of second half of the season

Imishli have completed their preparations for the second half of the season with a training camp held in Baku.

According to Idman.Biz, the team’s captain Azer Salakhli shared his assessment of the camp in comments to futbolpress.az.

“Our training camp went normally and according to plan. I believe that from match to match our team’s performances will continue to improve and develop. Despite having limited time, we worked with maximum effort to improve our physical and tactical condition during the preparation process. We are confident that the results of this camp and the work we have done will be reflected in the championship matches,” Salakhli said.

He also spoke about the team’s performance in the first half of the season: “The first half went well. We achieved results that were better than expected, although of course we had the potential to do even better. Overall, our performance can be considered satisfactory. In the upcoming stage, we will work to further improve our results.”

After 16 rounds, Imishli sit ninth in the standings with 17 points. In the 17th round, the team will host Araz-Nakhchivan on January 23.