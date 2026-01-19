Swiss referees appointed for Qarabag vs Eintracht Champions League match

The referees have been appointed for the UEFA Champions League main stage seventh-round match between Qarabag and Germany’s Eintracht, which will take place in Baku.

According to Idman.Biz, the game will be officiated by a team of referees from Switzerland. Sandro Scharer has been named as the main referee, with Stefan de Almeida and Jonas Erni serving as assistant referees. Johannes von Mandach will act as the fourth official. VAR duties will be handled by Fedayi San, while Lukas Fendrich has been appointed as assistant VAR.

The match between Qarabag and Eintracht will be played on January 21 and will kick off at 21:45 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.