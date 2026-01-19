21 January 2026
EN

Swiss referees appointed for Qarabag vs Eintracht Champions League match

Azerbaijan football
News
19 January 2026 14:59
93
Swiss referees appointed for Qarabag vs Eintracht Champions League match

The referees have been appointed for the UEFA Champions League main stage seventh-round match between Qarabag and Germany’s Eintracht, which will take place in Baku.

According to Idman.Biz, the game will be officiated by a team of referees from Switzerland. Sandro Scharer has been named as the main referee, with Stefan de Almeida and Jonas Erni serving as assistant referees. Johannes von Mandach will act as the fourth official. VAR duties will be handled by Fedayi San, while Lukas Fendrich has been appointed as assistant VAR.

The match between Qarabag and Eintracht will be played on January 21 and will kick off at 21:45 at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Imishli complete Baku training camp ahead of second half of the season
20 January 15:03
Azerbaijan football

Imishli complete Baku training camp ahead of second half of the season

Captain Azer Salakhli confident preparation will pay off in championship matches
Eintracht to be led by two coaches against Qarabag in Champions League
19 January 16:05
Football

Eintracht to be led by two coaches against Qarabag in Champions League

Alexander Meyer and Dennis Schmidt to take charge in Baku after Toppmoller departure
Afran Ismayilov expects tough test for Qarabag against Eintracht
19 January 13:50
Azerbaijan football

Afran Ismayilov expects tough test for Qarabag against Eintracht

Former midfielder believes coaching change gives German side an edge, but backs Qarabag to win in Baku
Yuriy Vernydub Had to Clarify His Position on Cooperation Between Neftchi and Lokomotiv
19 January 12:36
Azerbaijan football

Yuriy Vernydub Had to Clarify His Position on Cooperation Between Neftchi and Lokomotiv

The head coach of the Baku club commented on the agreement between the youth academies
Qarabag secure second win at training camp in Turkey
16 January 15:34
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag secure second win at training camp in Turkey

Aghdam club defeat Osijek 3:1 in another friendly match
Qarabag drop in global ranking at the end of 2025
16 January 11:39
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag drop in global ranking at the end of 2025

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s “winter champions” climbed 18 places

Most read

Morocco considers inviting Andres Iniesta to national team coaching staff
19 January 09:33
World football

Morocco considers inviting Andres Iniesta to national team coaching staff

Former Barcelona midfielder’s experience seen as a boost for tactical development and future success
Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
14:51
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Fans celebrate Senegal’s AFCON triumph on streets of France
19 January 14:19
World football

Fans celebrate Senegal’s AFCON triumph on streets of France - VIDEO

Algerian supporters join festivities as large African diasporas mark historic victory
Galatasaray step up talks with Napoli over Noa Lang transfer
19 January 10:39
World football

Galatasaray step up talks with Napoli over Noa Lang transfer

Loan deal with option to buy under discussion as negotiations reach advanced stage