“Gabala" was defeated, "Sabah" lost again - VIDEO

Two more games of the XVII round were held today in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that in the first match of the day, "Sabail" challenged "Gabala".

Although the match was important for both the teams, the provincial team was disappointed to lose. "Gabala" falling into the "Black Strip" this time he scored 3 goals. The victory raised "Sabail" to the 3rd place, albeit temporarily.

In the "Araz-Nakhchivan" - "Sabah" match, the runners-up were considered lucky, but they still left the field without points. The surprise team of the championship continued the tradition. "Araz-Nakhchivan", which took points from its opponent in the first round, was happy to win this time.

It should be noted that in the first game of the tour, "Kepaz" drew 1:1 with "Turan Tovuz".

Azerbaijan Premier League

Round XVII

December 14 (Friday)

13:00. "Sabail" - "Gabala" - 3:0

Goals: Yadin Lugasi, 18, Ilkin Kirtimov, 52 (own goal), Alexander Ramalingom, 60 ( pen.)

Red card: Samuel Tetteh, 35

Chief referee: Rauf Jabarov

3 p.m. "Araz-Nakhchivan" - "Sabah" - 2:0

Goals: Boyan Letich, 39 (own goal), Turan Manafov, 71

N Clubs G V Draw D B-D S 1 Qarabag 16 11 2 3 42-14 35 2 Zira 16 8 5 3 13-8 29 3 Sabail 17 7 5 5 26-26 26 4 Araz-Nakhchivan 17 7 5 5 19-16 26 5 Neftchi 16 7 4 5 19-15 25 6 Sumgayit 17 6 6 5 18-23 24 7 Sabah 17 6 4 7 25-21 22 8 Turan Tovuz 16 4 4 8 25-27 16 9 Kapaz 17 3 5 9 11-27 14 10 Gabala 17 3 2 13 11-32 11

Scorers: Olavio Juninho ("Qarabag") - 12 goals, Alexander Ramalingom ("Sabail") - 7, Leandro Andrade ("Qarabag "), Otto John ("Turan Tovuz") – both 6 goals

