16 September 2025
EN

Khetag Goziumov: “Some wrestlers could not win medals at the world championships”

Wrestling
News
16 September 2025 12:40
40
Khetag Goziumov: “Some wrestlers could not win medals at the world championships”

Some of Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestlers were unable to win medals at the World Championships for various reasons.

According to Idman.biz, the national team’s head coach, Khetag Goziumov, spoke about the tournament to Report news agency.

“Some athletes could have made us happy with medals, but for various reasons, they did not succeed. There were also athletes competing at the World Championships for the first time, which is very encouraging,” he said regarding the event held in Zagreb, Croatia.

The coach highlighted the strong performance of 22-year-old Nuraddin Novruzov: “I hope his bronze medal will serve as a starting point for other young athletes. I am sure these youngsters will be inspired in a positive way and will aim to win medals. We hope to train future world champions, and we are working toward making that a reality.”

Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestlers won four medals at the World Championships: Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) took silver, while Nuraddin Novruzov (61 kg), Arsenii Dzhioev (86 kg), and Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) each claimed bronze.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Mikayil Jabbarov congratulates Osman Nurmagomedov - PHOTO
15:10
Wrestling

Mikayil Jabbarov congratulates Osman Nurmagomedov - PHOTO

AWF president congratulates the freestyle wrestler on his bronze medal at the World Championships in Zagreb and expresses confidence in his future achievements
Three medals for national team as Mikayil Jabbarov congratulates athletes and coaches - PHOTO
15 September 16:53
Wrestling

Three medals for national team as Mikayil Jabbarov congratulates athletes and coaches - PHOTO

Azerbaijani wrestlers shine at World Championship in Zagreb
Azerbaijani wrestlers continue campaign at World Championships in Zagreb
15 September 11:22
Wrestling

Azerbaijani wrestlers continue campaign at World Championships in Zagreb

Three more athletes enter the competition as previous medalists Giorgi Meshvildishvili, Nuraddin Novruzov, and Arsenii Dzhioev secure silver and bronze
Osman Nurmagomedov: "I know how to defeat them" – INTERVIEW
12 September 11:02
Wrestling

Osman Nurmagomedov: "I know how to defeat them" – INTERVIEW

Member of the national freestyle wrestling team gave an interview
Murad Mammadov: "I’m going to the World Championships for gold"
11 September 12:51
Wrestling

Murad Mammadov: "I’m going to the World Championships for gold"

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman Wrestler shares his preparation and goals ahead of Zagreb 2025
Parvin Piriyev appointed Secretary General of Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation
10 September 13:01
Wrestling

Parvin Piriyev appointed Secretary General of Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation

Experienced sports manager and 44-day Patriotic War veteran takes the helm at AWF

Most read

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi League Golden Boot for second consecutive year
15 September 13:35
Football

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wins Saudi League Golden Boot for second consecutive year

Al-Nassr star honored by club legend Majed Abdullah after scoring 25 goals in 2024/2025 season
Imishli faces Sumgayit in Misli Premier League 4th Round clash - LIVE
13 September 17:28
Football

Imishli faces Sumgayit in Misli Premier League 4th Round clash - LIVE

Two matches scheduled for Round IV today
Deni Qaysumov: "This is what having a local coach in the national team looks like"
13 September 17:37
Football

Deni Qaysumov: "This is what having a local coach in the national team looks like"

Former Azerbaijani national team defender gave a statement
Danilo Dias: “Qarabag must silence the stands in Portugal” – INTERVIEW
13 September 16:36
Football

Danilo Dias: “Qarabag must silence the stands in Portugal” – INTERVIEW

Former Qarabag player gave an interview