Khetag Goziumov: “Some wrestlers could not win medals at the world championships”

Some of Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestlers were unable to win medals at the World Championships for various reasons.

According to Idman.biz, the national team’s head coach, Khetag Goziumov, spoke about the tournament to Report news agency.

“Some athletes could have made us happy with medals, but for various reasons, they did not succeed. There were also athletes competing at the World Championships for the first time, which is very encouraging,” he said regarding the event held in Zagreb, Croatia.

The coach highlighted the strong performance of 22-year-old Nuraddin Novruzov: “I hope his bronze medal will serve as a starting point for other young athletes. I am sure these youngsters will be inspired in a positive way and will aim to win medals. We hope to train future world champions, and we are working toward making that a reality.”

Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestlers won four medals at the World Championships: Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) took silver, while Nuraddin Novruzov (61 kg), Arsenii Dzhioev (86 kg), and Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) each claimed bronze.

