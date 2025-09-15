Azerbaijani wrestlers continue campaign at World Championships in Zagreb

The Wrestling World Championships continue in Zagreb, Croatia.

Three more athletes from the Azerbaijani national team will compete today, Idman.biz reports.

Freestyle wrestling

65 kg – Ali Rahimzade will face Islam Huseynov (UWW) in the round of 16.

97 kg – Magomedkhan Magomedov will meet Indian wrestler Vicky Vicky in the qualification round.

Women’s wrestling

59 kg – Gunay Gurbanova will compete against Othelie Hoie (Norway) in the qualification round.

Two more freestyle wrestlers have a chance for medals today. Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) will fight for bronze, while Jabrayil Hajiyev (79 kg) will compete in the consolation match.

On the first two days of the World Championships, Giorgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg) won silver, and Nuraddin Novruzov (61 kg) and Arsenii Dzhioev (86 kg) earned bronze medals.

Idman.biz