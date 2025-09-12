12 September 2025
EN

Misli Premier League Round 4 kicks off today

Football
News
12 September 2025 09:33
15
Misli Premier League Round 4 kicks off today

Today, the fourth round of the Misli Premier League will kick off.

Two matches will be played on the opening day, Idman.biz reports.

The round will begin in Gabala, where "Kapaz" will host "Araz-Nakhchivan." Having lost their first three matches and sitting at the bottom of the table, it seems unlikely that the Ganja side will pull off a surprise.

The next game of the day will be between last season’s top two teams, "Qarabag" and "Zira." Although the hosts are considered favorites at the Azersun Arena, the visitors could still manage to take points.

Misli Premier League, Round 4
September 12 (Friday)
17:45 — Kapaz vs. Araz-Nakhchivan
Referee: Rauf Jabarov
Gabala City Stadium

20:00 — Qarabag vs. Zira
Referee: Rashad Ahmadov
Azersun Arena

Place

Club

O

Q

H

M

T

X

1

Zira

3

2

1

0

8:2

7

2

Sumgayit

3

2

1

0

5:1

7

3

Araz-Nakhchivan

3

2

1

0

5:3

7

4

Turan Tovuz

3

2

0

1

3:2

6

5

Karvan-Yevlakh

2

1

1

0

4:3

4

6

Sabah

1

1

0

0

2:1

3

7

Shamakhi

3

0

2

1

3:4

2

8

Neftchi

3

0

2

1

1:2

2

9

Imishli

2

0

1

1

0:1

1

10

Gabala

3

0

1

2

3:5

1

11

Qarabag

1

0

0

1

0:1

0

12

Kapaz

3

0

0

3

2:11

0

Top scorers: Roberto Olabe ("Turan Tovuz"), Joy-Lance Mickels ("Sabah"), Jeyhun Nuriyev ("Zira") – 2 goals each.

The other matches of the round will take place on September 13-14.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

From selling popcorn to opening Barcelona’s first camp in Azerbaijan - INTERVIEW
11:31
Football

From selling popcorn to opening Barcelona’s first camp in Azerbaijan - INTERVIEW

Nasib Piriyev shares his journey from childhood entrepreneurship to establishing the country’s first official Barcelona Football Club camp and his passion for football
Owusu Kwabena aims for return to Azerbaijan
10:47
Football

Owusu Kwabena aims for return to Azerbaijan

The former Qarabag striker is currently a free agent and eager to play in Azerbaijan again
Rufat Abbasov keeps door open for European move
10:32
Football

Rufat Abbasov keeps door open for European move

Shamakhi defender may join a European club next summer if he impresses scouts from Norway, France, or Germany
Lamine Yamal responds to controversy over coming-of-age party
10:17
Football

Lamine Yamal responds to controversy over coming-of-age party

The Barcelona forward says allegations against him were false and expresses amusement over the scandal
Donnarumma embraces competition with Trafford after Manchester City move
09:48
Football

Donnarumma embraces competition with Trafford after Manchester City move

Italian goalkeeper eyes Premier League debut against Manchester United amid battle for No.1 spot
Azerbaijan U-21 captain Aykhan Suleymanly out with serious knee injury
11 September 18:02
Football

Azerbaijan U-21 captain Aykhan Suleymanly out with serious knee injury

The Sumgayit defender will undergo surgery and is set to miss an extended period following a torn ACL during Euro 2027 qualifying match against Bulgaria

Most read

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude
10 September 10:04
Football

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude

Argentina tops the group, Brazil scrapes 5th, while Bolivia earns a play-off chance in dramatic final round results
Zinedine Zidane eyes France national team job after 2026 World Cup
10 September 11:32
Football

Zinedine Zidane eyes France national team job after 2026 World Cup

Former Real Madrid coach reportedly preparing to succeed Didier Deschamps as head coach
Olympic javelin champion Haruka Kitaguchi aims to defend world title despite injury
9 September 13:59
Other

Olympic javelin champion Haruka Kitaguchi aims to defend world title despite injury

Japanese star seeks gold at Tokyo championships after overcoming elbow setback
Baku gears up for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025
10 September 10:18
Formula 1

Baku gears up for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

Record spectator capacity, new grandstands, and world-class shows promise the most spectacular race weekend yet