Misli Premier League Round 4 kicks off today

Today, the fourth round of the Misli Premier League will kick off.

Two matches will be played on the opening day, Idman.biz reports.

The round will begin in Gabala, where "Kapaz" will host "Araz-Nakhchivan." Having lost their first three matches and sitting at the bottom of the table, it seems unlikely that the Ganja side will pull off a surprise.

The next game of the day will be between last season’s top two teams, "Qarabag" and "Zira." Although the hosts are considered favorites at the Azersun Arena, the visitors could still manage to take points.

Misli Premier League, Round 4

September 12 (Friday)

17:45 — Kapaz vs. Araz-Nakhchivan

Referee: Rauf Jabarov

Gabala City Stadium

20:00 — Qarabag vs. Zira

Referee: Rashad Ahmadov

Azersun Arena

Place Club O Q H M T X 1 Zira 3 2 1 0 8:2 7 2 Sumgayit 3 2 1 0 5:1 7 3 Araz-Nakhchivan 3 2 1 0 5:3 7 4 Turan Tovuz 3 2 0 1 3:2 6 5 Karvan-Yevlakh 2 1 1 0 4:3 4 6 Sabah 1 1 0 0 2:1 3 7 Shamakhi 3 0 2 1 3:4 2 8 Neftchi 3 0 2 1 1:2 2 9 Imishli 2 0 1 1 0:1 1 10 Gabala 3 0 1 2 3:5 1 11 Qarabag 1 0 0 1 0:1 0 12 Kapaz 3 0 0 3 2:11 0

Top scorers: Roberto Olabe ("Turan Tovuz"), Joy-Lance Mickels ("Sabah"), Jeyhun Nuriyev ("Zira") – 2 goals each.

The other matches of the round will take place on September 13-14.

Idman.biz