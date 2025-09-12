Rahid Amirguliyev misses MOIK clash due to knee surgery

The reason why Rahid Amirguliyev, president and captain of “Shahdag Gusar,” did not participate in the first round of the First League against MOIK has been revealed.

According to Idman.biz, the 36-year-old midfielder himself shared the information with Sport24.az.

The experienced player said he was not included in the match roster due to undergoing surgery: “I had knee surgery in the summer. My injury has not fully healed yet. My absence is entirely due to the injury.”

“Shahdag Gusar” defeated MOIK 2:1 in the first round.

Idman.biz