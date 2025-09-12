12 September 2025
EN

Rahid Amirguliyev misses MOIK clash due to knee surgery

Football
News
12 September 2025 17:51
19
Rahid Amirguliyev misses MOIK clash due to knee surgery

The reason why Rahid Amirguliyev, president and captain of “Shahdag Gusar,” did not participate in the first round of the First League against MOIK has been revealed.

According to Idman.biz, the 36-year-old midfielder himself shared the information with Sport24.az.

The experienced player said he was not included in the match roster due to undergoing surgery: “I had knee surgery in the summer. My injury has not fully healed yet. My absence is entirely due to the injury.”

“Shahdag Gusar” defeated MOIK 2:1 in the first round.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Rustam Mammadov: “I’m dissatisfied with the players’ physical condition”
18:18
Football

Rustam Mammadov: “I’m dissatisfied with the players’ physical condition”

Zagatala head coach gave a statement
Lamine Yamal sets sights on multiple Ballon d’Or wins
18:10
Football

Lamine Yamal sets sights on multiple Ballon d’Or wins

Barcelona’s 18-year-old forward emphasizes team success while dreaming of football’s biggest individual honors
Date set for postponed Sabah vs. Qarabag clash
17:55
Football

Date set for postponed Sabah vs. Qarabag clash

Misli Premier League first-round match rescheduled for December 18 following European fixtures
Rufat Abbasov: "Scouts watched me in Portugal, and I read about it" – INTERVIEW
17:47
Football

Rufat Abbasov: "Scouts watched me in Portugal, and I read about it" – INTERVIEW

Azerbaijan U-21 national team player gave an interview
Kamran Quliyev: "I left Sumgayit to get more playing time"
17:47
Football

Kamran Quliyev: "I left Sumgayit to get more playing time"

Former Sumgayit player gave a statement
Kapaz vs Araz-Nakhchivan: starting lineups revealed - LIVE
17:47
Football

Kapaz vs Araz-Nakhchivan: starting lineups revealed - LIVE

Kapaz faces Araz-Nakhchivan in Gabala, while Qarabag hosts Zira in the day’s key clash

Most read

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude
10 September 10:04
Football

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude

Argentina tops the group, Brazil scrapes 5th, while Bolivia earns a play-off chance in dramatic final round results
Zinedine Zidane eyes France national team job after 2026 World Cup
10 September 11:32
Football

Zinedine Zidane eyes France national team job after 2026 World Cup

Former Real Madrid coach reportedly preparing to succeed Didier Deschamps as head coach
Baku gears up for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025
10 September 10:18
Formula 1

Baku gears up for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

Record spectator capacity, new grandstands, and world-class shows promise the most spectacular race weekend yet
Usain Bolt believes he could have run 9.42 with modern “super-spikes”
11 September 11:11
Athletics

Usain Bolt believes he could have run 9.42 with modern “super-spikes”

The sprint legend praises advancements in shoes but remains confident his 100m world record will stand