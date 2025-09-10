Zinedine Zidane eyes France national team job after 2026 World Cup

Former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane is preparing to take over the French national team.

The information was reported by the "L’Equipe" portal, Idman.biz reports.

The 53-year-old specialist plans to replace Didier Deschamps as France's head coach after the 2026 World Cup.

Zidane is following Ligue 1, watching European and other championship matches, and taking extensive notes. It is reported that he already has ideas about the future playing style of the French national team.

Deschamps had previously announced that the 2026 World Cup would be his last tournament with the national team.

Idman.biz