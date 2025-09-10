10 September 2025
EN

Toral Bayramov: “Aykhan Abbasov restored the team’s confidence” – INTERVIEW

Football
Interview
10 September 2025 15:43
28
Toral Bayramov: “Aykhan Abbasov restored the team’s confidence” – INTERVIEW

Azerbaijan national team player Toral Bayramov answered journalists’ questions after yesterday’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Ukraine.

The national team earned its first point in the qualifiers. How would you comment on the 1:1 draw with Ukraine?

Everyone knows the situation we were in. We had lost badly away. But we didn’t lose spirit. There was also a coaching change. Everything happened in the last 3–4 days that could have disrupted our football. With coach Aykhan’s support, we stepped onto the field. No one thought about the score. Our goal was to fight for our flag and our people. I think against Ukraine we did not just what we could, but even what seemed impossible. This is who we are. We can improve and achieve even better results.

So the problem was the coach?

I can’t say that. Every coach has his own system. Personally, I saw fighting spirit in the boys today. We motivated each other. That’s what we need.

What did Aykhan Abbasov bring to the team?

He restored our confidence. By fighting, we got a good result. Now we will focus on the next matches.

What can be expected against France?

By then, a head coach must be appointed. You know Aykhan was only interim. Whatever the new coach’s demands are, we’ll do our best to meet them.

When the team won a penalty, did you want to take the shot yourself instead of Emin Mahmudov?

Honestly, I wanted to. But Emin also wanted to, because with one goal he would make history. There was a similar situation once before. But we are Azerbaijanis, the main thing is to avoid problems and achieve good results.

Emin Mahmudov scored his 15th goal and surpassed Gurban Gurbanov…

This is football, this is the national team. Emin has scored 15 goals, but that’s not too many. My goal is to surpass everyone in scoring (laughs).

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Rufat Ahmadov returns to Gabala on loan
18:20
Football

Rufat Ahmadov returns to Gabala on loan

The 22-year-old left-back joins from Turan Tovuz to strengthen Gabala’s squad for the rest of the season
Afran Ismayılov: “Local coaches should be given a chance and trusted” – INTERVIEW
18:12
Football

Afran Ismayılov: “Local coaches should be given a chance and trusted” – INTERVIEW

Former Azerbaijani midfielder gave an interview
Rufat Abdullazada: "The first goal i scored in Europe represents a starting point for me"
18:05
Football

Rufat Abdullazada: "The first goal i scored in Europe represents a starting point for me"

Azerbaijani footballer gave a statement
Elgiz Karimli: "I informed management that I do not want foreign signings" – INTERVIEW
17:57
Football

Elgiz Karimli: "I informed management that I do not want foreign signings" – INTERVIEW

Shafa head coach gave an interview
Elkhan Abdullayev: "0:6 defeat to Poland is not a tragedy"
17:50
National team

Elkhan Abdullayev: "0:6 defeat to Poland is not a tragedy"

Head coach of Azerbaijan’s U-19 national football team
Karvan-Yevlakh parts ways with two players
17:43
Football

Karvan-Yevlakh parts ways with two players

Rahman Shabanov and Jeyhun Bagyrzada leave the club by mutual agreement

Most read

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach
9 September 11:16
Football

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach

Postecoglou, Mourinho, and Silva among names considered following Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure
Azerbaijan holds final training ahead of Ukraine clash - PHOTO/VIDEO
8 September 12:24
Football

Azerbaijan holds final training ahead of Ukraine clash - PHOTO/VIDEO

Press invited to first 15 minutes as World Cup qualifier approaches on 9 September
Azerbaijan part ways with head coach Fernando Santos - PHOTO/VIDEO
8 September 12:09
Football

Azerbaijan part ways with head coach Fernando Santos - PHOTO/VIDEO

U-21 coach Aykhan Abbasov to lead team against Ukraine in World Cup qualifier
Seven matches scheduled in 2026 World Cup qualifiers today
8 September 10:31
Football

Seven matches scheduled in 2026 World Cup qualifiers today

Games across four groups to kick off at 22:45 Baku time