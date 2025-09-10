Cuneyt Cakir appointed as referee inspector for Benfica – Qarabag clash

Turkiye’s former FIFA referee Cuneyt Cakir has been appointed to the UEFA Champions League group stage match involving Qarabag.

According to AZERTAC, the ex-referee, who currently serves as the head of the Referees Committee at the Georgian Football Federation, will act as referee inspector for the Agdam club’s away game against Benfica in Portugal, Idman.biz reports.

Last season, Cakir performed the same role during Qarabag’s UEFA Europa League group stage home match in Baku against France’s Lyon.

The Benfica – Qarabag match will take place on September 16 in Lisbon, kicking off at 23:00 Baku time.

Idman.biz