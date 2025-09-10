Shahdag Gusar seeks new sponsor ahead of league start

Fans of "Shahdag Gusar" received good news just one day before the start of the Azerbaijan First League.

Idman.biz, citing Fanat.Az, reports that the northern team is reportedly close to finding a new sponsor.

It is reported that the company "Metak" is preparing to support the Gusar team. Speaking on the matter, the club’s manager and veteran player Rahid Amirguliyev emphasized that they are negotiating with potential sponsors: "We are working to strengthen the team’s financial support. This process is ongoing. As for 'Metak,' nothing concrete has been finalized. In fact, we have not held any meetings with them yet. Once an agreement is reached with 'Metak' or another sponsor, we will announce it."

Shahdag Gusar will face "Ordu" in the first round of the championship. The match will take place on September 11 in Bina and will kick off at 16:30.

