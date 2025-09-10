10 September 2025
EN

Samir Aliyev: "The players’ fight for every ball on the pitch ultimately earned one point" – INTERVIEW

Football
Interview
10 September 2025 14:00
47
Samir Aliyev: "The players’ fight for every ball on the pitch ultimately earned one point" – INTERVIEW

Former head coach of Azerbaijan’s U-21 national football team, Samir Aliyev, gave an interview to AZERTAC.

Yesterday, the Azerbaijan national team drew 1-1 at home against Ukraine in the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. What are your thoughts on the match?

The players fought for every ball on the pitch, which ultimately earned the Azerbaijan team one point. The team showed determination. I congratulate the national team.

Many claimed that under Fernando Santos, the national team players did not play with a national spirit. What is your opinion?

After Fernando Santos resigned, the AFFA leadership made one of the best recent decisions by entrusting Aykhan Abbasov with the national team for the tough game against Ukraine. The team’s recent results, especially the heavy loss against Iceland, showed how necessary this decision was. You can lose in football, but not without fighting. Aykhan Abbasov’s decision to call up Rustam Ahmadzada and Abdulakh Khaybulayev and trust them in the starting lineup was a huge motivation for these players.

What should AFFA do next regarding the head coach position?

Yesterday’s game showed that the national team should continue under a local coach with these players.

How many points do you think the team will earn in the upcoming qualifying matches?

It is known that we are in a difficult group. But yesterday’s game showed that with determination and motivation, it is possible to earn points at home against Iceland. The away matches against France and Ukraine will be tougher. Especially Ukraine, after yesterday’s draw, will come to the rematch with completely different motivation.

Previously, your U-21 team drew 1-1 at home against Bulgaria in the European Championship qualifiers. How do you see the team’s future prospects?

Yesterday, our U-21 team scored its first goal and earned its first point at home. Tough matches lie ahead, but I hope this qualifying stage will be successful for the national team. The most important thing is that new players will be introduced to the senior team. We have several players in the U-21 team with potential and a future.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Rufat Ahmadov returns to Gabala on loan
18:20
Football

Rufat Ahmadov returns to Gabala on loan

The 22-year-old left-back joins from Turan Tovuz to strengthen Gabala’s squad for the rest of the season
Afran Ismayılov: “Local coaches should be given a chance and trusted” – INTERVIEW
18:12
Football

Afran Ismayılov: “Local coaches should be given a chance and trusted” – INTERVIEW

Former Azerbaijani midfielder gave an interview
Rufat Abdullazada: "The first goal i scored in Europe represents a starting point for me"
18:05
Football

Rufat Abdullazada: "The first goal i scored in Europe represents a starting point for me"

Azerbaijani footballer gave a statement
Elgiz Karimli: "I informed management that I do not want foreign signings" – INTERVIEW
17:57
Football

Elgiz Karimli: "I informed management that I do not want foreign signings" – INTERVIEW

Shafa head coach gave an interview
Elkhan Abdullayev: "0:6 defeat to Poland is not a tragedy"
17:50
National team

Elkhan Abdullayev: "0:6 defeat to Poland is not a tragedy"

Head coach of Azerbaijan’s U-19 national football team
Karvan-Yevlakh parts ways with two players
17:43
Football

Karvan-Yevlakh parts ways with two players

Rahman Shabanov and Jeyhun Bagyrzada leave the club by mutual agreement

Most read

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach
9 September 11:16
Football

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach

Postecoglou, Mourinho, and Silva among names considered following Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure
Azerbaijan holds final training ahead of Ukraine clash - PHOTO/VIDEO
8 September 12:24
Football

Azerbaijan holds final training ahead of Ukraine clash - PHOTO/VIDEO

Press invited to first 15 minutes as World Cup qualifier approaches on 9 September
Azerbaijan part ways with head coach Fernando Santos - PHOTO/VIDEO
8 September 12:09
Football

Azerbaijan part ways with head coach Fernando Santos - PHOTO/VIDEO

U-21 coach Aykhan Abbasov to lead team against Ukraine in World Cup qualifier
Seven matches scheduled in 2026 World Cup qualifiers today
8 September 10:31
Football

Seven matches scheduled in 2026 World Cup qualifiers today

Games across four groups to kick off at 22:45 Baku time