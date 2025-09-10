Samir Aliyev: "The players’ fight for every ball on the pitch ultimately earned one point" – INTERVIEW

Former head coach of Azerbaijan’s U-21 national football team, Samir Aliyev, gave an interview to AZERTAC.

Yesterday, the Azerbaijan national team drew 1-1 at home against Ukraine in the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. What are your thoughts on the match?

The players fought for every ball on the pitch, which ultimately earned the Azerbaijan team one point. The team showed determination. I congratulate the national team.

Many claimed that under Fernando Santos, the national team players did not play with a national spirit. What is your opinion?

After Fernando Santos resigned, the AFFA leadership made one of the best recent decisions by entrusting Aykhan Abbasov with the national team for the tough game against Ukraine. The team’s recent results, especially the heavy loss against Iceland, showed how necessary this decision was. You can lose in football, but not without fighting. Aykhan Abbasov’s decision to call up Rustam Ahmadzada and Abdulakh Khaybulayev and trust them in the starting lineup was a huge motivation for these players.

What should AFFA do next regarding the head coach position?

Yesterday’s game showed that the national team should continue under a local coach with these players.

How many points do you think the team will earn in the upcoming qualifying matches?

It is known that we are in a difficult group. But yesterday’s game showed that with determination and motivation, it is possible to earn points at home against Iceland. The away matches against France and Ukraine will be tougher. Especially Ukraine, after yesterday’s draw, will come to the rematch with completely different motivation.

Previously, your U-21 team drew 1-1 at home against Bulgaria in the European Championship qualifiers. How do you see the team’s future prospects?

Yesterday, our U-21 team scored its first goal and earned its first point at home. Tough matches lie ahead, but I hope this qualifying stage will be successful for the national team. The most important thing is that new players will be introduced to the senior team. We have several players in the U-21 team with potential and a future.

