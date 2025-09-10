Sabuhi Abdullazada: “Unlike Santos, he made us feel the national spirit”

“I previously worked with Aykhan Abbasov at Sumgayit, and there can be no question about his coaching. He has always been able to build the right relationship with players and create unity and discipline within the team. At the very least, unlike Fernando Santos, he made us feel the national spirit.”

According to Idman.biz, Azerbaijani national team player Sabuhi Abdullazada said this in an interview with Futbolinfo.az.

The 23-year-old midfielder also spoke about the match against Ukraine: “A few days earlier, we suffered a heavy defeat. Such results are part of football, but they inevitably affect the players. We tried to step on the pitch this time with the aim of making people forget that failure and to play in a completely different spirit. Honestly, the match was very tense and interesting. It was necessary to fight for every inch of the pitch. We battled until the very last second and never backed down. In the end, we earned a draw, and this result gave us additional motivation as a team. Most importantly, everyone fought as one.”

Abdullazada also spoke about future plans and commented on the coaching situation: “In fact, for the players, the main thing is to step on the pitch and fulfill the tasks given. No matter who is appointed as coach, we must fully carry out his instructions, because the team’s success depends on it. Whatever decision the management makes, we as players must accept it and try to execute it to the maximum. Each of us wants the Azerbaijani national team to always be successful. As for me, I want to do my part and represent both myself and my country with honor.”

