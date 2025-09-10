10 September 2025
EN

Sabuhi Abdullazada: “Unlike Santos, he made us feel the national spirit”

Football
News
10 September 2025 15:28
21
Sabuhi Abdullazada: “Unlike Santos, he made us feel the national spirit”

“I previously worked with Aykhan Abbasov at Sumgayit, and there can be no question about his coaching. He has always been able to build the right relationship with players and create unity and discipline within the team. At the very least, unlike Fernando Santos, he made us feel the national spirit.”

According to Idman.biz, Azerbaijani national team player Sabuhi Abdullazada said this in an interview with Futbolinfo.az.

The 23-year-old midfielder also spoke about the match against Ukraine: “A few days earlier, we suffered a heavy defeat. Such results are part of football, but they inevitably affect the players. We tried to step on the pitch this time with the aim of making people forget that failure and to play in a completely different spirit. Honestly, the match was very tense and interesting. It was necessary to fight for every inch of the pitch. We battled until the very last second and never backed down. In the end, we earned a draw, and this result gave us additional motivation as a team. Most importantly, everyone fought as one.”

Abdullazada also spoke about future plans and commented on the coaching situation: “In fact, for the players, the main thing is to step on the pitch and fulfill the tasks given. No matter who is appointed as coach, we must fully carry out his instructions, because the team’s success depends on it. Whatever decision the management makes, we as players must accept it and try to execute it to the maximum. Each of us wants the Azerbaijani national team to always be successful. As for me, I want to do my part and represent both myself and my country with honor.”

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Rufat Ahmadov returns to Gabala on loan
18:20
Football

Rufat Ahmadov returns to Gabala on loan

The 22-year-old left-back joins from Turan Tovuz to strengthen Gabala’s squad for the rest of the season
Afran Ismayılov: “Local coaches should be given a chance and trusted” – INTERVIEW
18:12
Football

Afran Ismayılov: “Local coaches should be given a chance and trusted” – INTERVIEW

Former Azerbaijani midfielder gave an interview
Rufat Abdullazada: "The first goal i scored in Europe represents a starting point for me"
18:05
Football

Rufat Abdullazada: "The first goal i scored in Europe represents a starting point for me"

Azerbaijani footballer gave a statement
Elgiz Karimli: "I informed management that I do not want foreign signings" – INTERVIEW
17:57
Football

Elgiz Karimli: "I informed management that I do not want foreign signings" – INTERVIEW

Shafa head coach gave an interview
Elkhan Abdullayev: "0:6 defeat to Poland is not a tragedy"
17:50
National team

Elkhan Abdullayev: "0:6 defeat to Poland is not a tragedy"

Head coach of Azerbaijan’s U-19 national football team
Karvan-Yevlakh parts ways with two players
17:43
Football

Karvan-Yevlakh parts ways with two players

Rahman Shabanov and Jeyhun Bagyrzada leave the club by mutual agreement

Most read

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach
9 September 11:16
Football

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach

Postecoglou, Mourinho, and Silva among names considered following Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure
Azerbaijan holds final training ahead of Ukraine clash - PHOTO/VIDEO
8 September 12:24
Football

Azerbaijan holds final training ahead of Ukraine clash - PHOTO/VIDEO

Press invited to first 15 minutes as World Cup qualifier approaches on 9 September
Azerbaijan part ways with head coach Fernando Santos - PHOTO/VIDEO
8 September 12:09
Football

Azerbaijan part ways with head coach Fernando Santos - PHOTO/VIDEO

U-21 coach Aykhan Abbasov to lead team against Ukraine in World Cup qualifier
Seven matches scheduled in 2026 World Cup qualifiers today
8 September 10:31
Football

Seven matches scheduled in 2026 World Cup qualifiers today

Games across four groups to kick off at 22:45 Baku time