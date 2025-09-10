Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude

The next matches of the South American zone in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers have been played.

The Bolivia national team defeated Brazil 1:0.

The only goal of the match was scored by Bolivian midfielder Miguel Tercero from the penalty spot in the 45+4th minute, Idman.biz reports.

In the 80th minute, Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes was booked, followed by defender Fabricio Bruno in the 85th minute.

Brazil collected a total of 28 points, finishing 5th in the qualifiers and earning a direct spot at the World Cup. Bolivia, with 20 points, finished 7th and gained a chance to play in the intercontinental play-off.

The Ecuador–Argentina clash also ended 1:0. The score was again opened from the penalty spot, with Enner Valencia converting in the 45+13th minute.

In the 31st minute, Argentine defender Nicolas Otamendi was sent off with a red card, while Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo was dismissed in the 50th minute after receiving a second yellow card.

Lionel Messi did not feature in this match.

Ecuador will face the USA in their next match on October 11, while Argentina will play against Venezuela on the same day.

Argentina lead the standings with 38 points, with Ecuador sitting in 2nd place.

Other results:

Venezuela – Colombia 3:6

Colombian striker Luis Suarez delivered an unstoppable performance by scoring four goals. Colombia finished 3rd with 28 points and booked a World Cup ticket. Venezuela, with 18 points, ended up 8th and missed out.

Chile – Uruguay 0:0

Uruguay, with 28 points, secured 4th place and a direct qualification spot. Chile finished bottom (10th) with 11 points.

Peru – Paraguay 0:1

The only goal was scored by Matias Galarza in the 78th minute. Paraguay finished 6th with 28 points and qualified for the World Cup.

Final Standings (South American qualifiers):

Argentina – 38 pts

Ecuador – 29 pts

Colombia – 28 pts

Uruguay – 28 pts

Brazil – 28 pts

Paraguay – 28 pts

Bolivia – 20 pts (play-off spot)

Venezuela – 18 pts

Peru – 12 pts

Chile – 11 pts

Idman.biz