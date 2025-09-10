10 September 2025
Fabio Capello: "Messi and Ronaldo are on different levels"

10 September 2025
Famous Italian coach Fabio Capello commented on Barcelona’s young star Lamine Yamal’s candidacy for the Ballon d’Or.

Idman.biz, citing Defensa Central, reports that Capello stated that he would vote for Yamal for the award.

In his opinion, the order of merit for the Ballon d’Or would be Yamal first, followed by Vinicius and Mbappe: “Yamal is a high-level player and has great potential for development, but he is not a phenomenon.”

The expert also shared his thoughts on Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Diego Maradona: “Messi and Maradona did things that no one could even imagine. I speak not of statistics, but of quality and brilliance. Regarding Cristiano Ronaldo, I can say that he is a formidable, dangerous player. He has scored many goals, even more than others. But he cannot reach the same level as Messi or Maradona.”

The Ballon d’Or award ceremony will take place in Paris on September 22.

