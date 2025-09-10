Emin Mahmudov: “The most memorable goal is the one I scored against Sweden” – INTERVIEW

Emin Mahmudov, captain of the Azerbaijan national football team, answered journalists’ questions after the 1:1 draw against Ukraine in the 2026 World Cup qualifying stage.

Idman.biz, citing Futbolxeber.az, presents the interview:

What changed in one day that allowed you to take a point from Ukraine after the heavy defeat in Iceland?

A lot couldn’t change in just one day. But Coach Aykhan worked to get us mentally ready. He gave us certain tasks, and we did our best to fulfill them. Thankfully, it worked.

Can the national team earn points in the qualifying stage after this draw?

Of course, we believe we can. Time will tell if it happens.

Did Fernando Santos say goodbye to the team?

Yes, he did. He thanked everyone and said he had done his best.

Will the point against Ukraine have a positive effect on the team?

We believe it will. We will try to continue performing well. We fought as a team against Ukraine and worked hard together. I congratulate the coach and the team.

What needs to be done for national team games to have the same atmosphere as Qarabag’s European matches?

Despite the heavy defeat away, I thank the fans who supported us at the stadium against Ukraine. They didn’t leave us alone. I believe if the team’s results improve, the number of fans will increase.

You are now the most prolific scorer in the Azerbaijan national team…

I’m proud of that. I worked hard for it. Friends and everyone around me expected it. Thank God it worked. But it’s always about the success of the team. If we had lost to Ukraine, breaking the record wouldn’t have been as satisfying.

Could this goal change the course for the national team?

I don’t know how much longer I will play. Time passes, age increases. My goal is always to benefit the team.

15 goals is not bad for a midfielder?

I think it’s a good result for a midfielder. I even looked at other countries’ stats for comparison. Fifteen goals is not a small number for a midfielder.

You broke Gurban Gurbanov’s record after 21 years. When might Emin Mahmudov’s record be broken?

Renat, Musa, or Mahir in our national team could surpass it. Sometimes luck matters. For example, I scored 7 goals in one year and then didn’t score for a while.

Which of the 15 goals is the most memorable?

The goal I scored against Sweden.

Should the new national team coach be local or foreign?

I can’t disrespect the coaches who left. Santos tried, but it didn’t work. AFFA will make the choice, and I will respect their decision. Working with Aykhan was comfortable. He convinced us that if we were together, we could achieve a minimum result. He gave the team confidence, and we knew what he wanted.

Do you think Aykhan Abbasov should remain with the national team?

I’m not the one to decide. If he stays, I’d be very happy. If not, whoever the new coach is, the main thing is that he benefits the national team.

