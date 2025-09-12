Kamran Quliyev: "I left Sumgayit to get more playing time"

Former "Sumgayit" player Kamran Quliyev has left the club to get more playing time.

According to Idman.biz, the footballer himself shared this information with Report news agency.

He explained that he had very few opportunities at the club: "The reason I left Sumgayit is that I want to play more. I have spent almost the last two years on the bench. When you don’t play, your confidence decreases, and your statistics and match experience fall behind. That’s why I wanted to join a team where I could play. My agent suggested an option, and by mutual agreement, we terminated the contract. I was getting very few chances in recent matches."

Sumgayit officially parted ways with Kamran Quliyev yesterday. The striker’s contract was terminated by mutual consent.

Idman.biz