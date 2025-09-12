Rufat Abbasov: "Scouts watched me in Portugal, and I read about it" – INTERVIEW

Interview with Azerbaijan U-21 national team player Rufat Abbasov on Sportal.az.

Although you lost 0:5 to Portugal, your team performed well in the first half of the away match. Did that motivate you, or did the heavy defeat affect your confidence?

We knew it would be a tough game against Portugal. We were well-prepared. In the first half, we fought well and played a compact game. In the second half, we also played well and created attacks. We conceded goals due to minor mistakes. It affected us to some extent, but after that match, we focused on preparing for the game against Bulgaria.

The team drew 1:1 against Bulgaria. How do you assess that result?

I think we should have beaten Bulgaria. We were close to three points in that match because if you look at the game, we had more scoring opportunities than the opponent. Moreover, our chances were more realistic. We just didn’t capitalize on them. We will work on converting our chances.

What do you think prevented you from winning?

I would say the final passes. Somehow, those last passes didn’t connect. Also, finishing the chances. If we had done that, the score could have been different.

In any case, will the draw against Bulgaria be a big motivation for upcoming matches?

Of course, the result against Bulgaria will be a big motivation. In the next round, we will face the Czech Republic and then Scotland. Tough games are ahead, but we must be able to compete against every national team. I believe we can, because we have the strength and potential.

Your next matches are against the Czech Republic and Scotland. Overall, what can your team expect in the group with Gibraltar, Czech Republic, Scotland, Bulgaria, and Portugal?

We want to collect the maximum points and show our best performance. We are not afraid of any opponent. We will try to do our best and aim to gain points in the upcoming matches.

You are the only U-21 player who regularly plays in the Premier League. Does this give you an advantage? I understand scouts watched you during the match against Portugal. Do you have ambitions to move to Europe?

Of course, playing regularly in the Premier League gives me valuable experience, which is good for me. I want to build on that, play more, and contribute more to our national team. Yes, scouts watched in Portugal, and I have read about it. If the opportunity arises, why not? Time will tell. For now, I have a contract with Shamakhi and belong to this club.

Do you think joining the senior national team is realistic? Elvin Jafarli currently plays in your position...

Of course, every player wants to join the senior national team. But it requires not just desire but also a lot of hard work. Performing at your best in matches is essential.

Idman.biz