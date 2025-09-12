12 September 2025
EN

Rustam Mammadov: “I’m dissatisfied with the players’ physical condition”

Football
News
12 September 2025 18:18
53
Rustam Mammadov: “I’m dissatisfied with the players’ physical condition”

“We don’t know the opponent or the players in their squad very well, so the first match of the season is always difficult. You don’t know what style they will play, which makes it challenging.”

Idman.biz reports that these were the words of Rustam Mammadov, head coach of First League club Zagatala, in an interview with Sport24.az.

Commenting on the team’s opening match against Jabrayil, Mammadov said: “The opponent had young, eager players. It’s a team with high fighting spirit. I am satisfied with my team’s performance. Yes, we made mistakes and there are many areas to work on. Our squad was assembled very late, and some players had only trained for 2–3 days before the match. They haven’t fully adapted to the team yet. We have physical and tactical challenges. We will improve game by game. If we won, we are satisfied with the result. I am pleased that the players followed the instructions given. However, I am not satisfied with their physical condition, which is beyond their control. As I said, we assembled late and had little time. It takes time for players to adapt to each other. The championship will be intense. In recent years, the league has been highly competitive; there are no clear favorites or underdogs.”

The Zagatala vs. Jabrayil match ended with a 1:0 victory for the home team.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Lamine Yamal sets sights on multiple Ballon d’Or wins
18:10
Football

Lamine Yamal sets sights on multiple Ballon d’Or wins

Barcelona’s 18-year-old forward emphasizes team success while dreaming of football’s biggest individual honors
Date set for postponed Sabah vs. Qarabag clash
17:55
Football

Date set for postponed Sabah vs. Qarabag clash

Misli Premier League first-round match rescheduled for December 18 following European fixtures
Rahid Amirguliyev misses MOIK clash due to knee surgery
17:51
Football

Rahid Amirguliyev misses MOIK clash due to knee surgery

Shahdag Gusar president and captain sidelined as injury recovery keeps him out of First League opener
Rufat Abbasov: "Scouts watched me in Portugal, and I read about it" – INTERVIEW
17:47
Football

Rufat Abbasov: "Scouts watched me in Portugal, and I read about it" – INTERVIEW

Azerbaijan U-21 national team player gave an interview
Kamran Quliyev: "I left Sumgayit to get more playing time"
17:47
Football

Kamran Quliyev: "I left Sumgayit to get more playing time"

Former Sumgayit player gave a statement
Kapaz vs Araz-Nakhchivan: starting lineups revealed - LIVE
17:47
Football

Kapaz vs Araz-Nakhchivan: starting lineups revealed - LIVE

Kapaz faces Araz-Nakhchivan in Gabala, while Qarabag hosts Zira in the day’s key clash

Most read

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude
10 September 10:04
Football

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude

Argentina tops the group, Brazil scrapes 5th, while Bolivia earns a play-off chance in dramatic final round results
Zinedine Zidane eyes France national team job after 2026 World Cup
10 September 11:32
Football

Zinedine Zidane eyes France national team job after 2026 World Cup

Former Real Madrid coach reportedly preparing to succeed Didier Deschamps as head coach
Baku gears up for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025
10 September 10:18
Formula 1

Baku gears up for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

Record spectator capacity, new grandstands, and world-class shows promise the most spectacular race weekend yet
Usain Bolt believes he could have run 9.42 with modern “super-spikes”
11 September 11:11
Athletics

Usain Bolt believes he could have run 9.42 with modern “super-spikes”

The sprint legend praises advancements in shoes but remains confident his 100m world record will stand