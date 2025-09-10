Baku gears up for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

The countdown is on for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025, set to take place in Baku from September 19–21.

During race week the roar of engines will once again echo through the streets of the capital, turning Baku into the center of the motorsport world, Idman.biz reports.

More than 12,000 foreign tourists are expected to arrive in Baku during the race days. Official statistics show that last year, over 80% of spectators were foreigners. Many visitors came to the capital not even to buy tickets, but simply to experience the “Formula 1” atmosphere. According to Formula 1 data, 55% of fans are ready to recommend the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to their friends, while 72% plan to return within the next two years.

On average, a foreign fan spends more than 2,200 USD, making the Grand Prix a key driver of tourism and entrepreneurship.

In 2024, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix attracted 86 million live viewers and over 3.9 billion across various platforms.

Due to growing interest, two new grandstands have been built for the 2025 edition. Tickets for 10 out of 12 grandstands are already sold out. The total capacity will exceed 20,000 spectators, further solidifying Baku’s place on the Formula 1 map.

Thousands of people are involved in preparations. More than 2,000 engineers, technicians, installers, and logisticians are working on construction and setup, mostly during night hours to minimize inconvenience for residents. During race week, an additional 1,500 staff, 2,000 volunteers, and 1,400 marshals will join the operations.

While in the early years much of the work was carried out by foreign companies, today the entire process is managed by local contractors. This creates new jobs and enhances the expertise of local professionals, making the Grand Prix not just a sporting event, but also a powerful platform for economic growth.

Baku City Circuit Operations Company CEO Magsud Farzullayev invited fans to enjoy both the thrilling race and Azerbaijan’s hospitality: “Last year was unforgettable with record-breaking achievements. Thanks to global interest, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has become one of the must-watch races on the Formula 1 calendar. The 2025 edition will be even more spectacular. With two new grandstands, the event will have the highest spectator capacity in its history. For the first time, the exclusive ‘Formula 1 Champions Club’ will open, offering pit-lane views, paddock tours, and other unique experiences. This will give even more fans the chance to witness the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live.

The world’s best drivers are returning to Baku, and unforgettable moments await us! True to tradition, Baku City Circuit is full of surprises. And if the speed on track isn’t enough for you, just wait for the night: on September 19, DJ Anyma, followed by global stars Martin Garrix and Glass Animals on September 20, will deliver spectacular shows for fans.”

