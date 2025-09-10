10 September 2025
EN

Baku gears up for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

Formula 1
News
10 September 2025 10:18
26
Baku gears up for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

The countdown is on for the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025, set to take place in Baku from September 19–21.

During race week the roar of engines will once again echo through the streets of the capital, turning Baku into the center of the motorsport world, Idman.biz reports.

More than 12,000 foreign tourists are expected to arrive in Baku during the race days. Official statistics show that last year, over 80% of spectators were foreigners. Many visitors came to the capital not even to buy tickets, but simply to experience the “Formula 1” atmosphere. According to Formula 1 data, 55% of fans are ready to recommend the Azerbaijan Grand Prix to their friends, while 72% plan to return within the next two years.

On average, a foreign fan spends more than 2,200 USD, making the Grand Prix a key driver of tourism and entrepreneurship.

In 2024, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix attracted 86 million live viewers and over 3.9 billion across various platforms.

Due to growing interest, two new grandstands have been built for the 2025 edition. Tickets for 10 out of 12 grandstands are already sold out. The total capacity will exceed 20,000 spectators, further solidifying Baku’s place on the Formula 1 map.

Thousands of people are involved in preparations. More than 2,000 engineers, technicians, installers, and logisticians are working on construction and setup, mostly during night hours to minimize inconvenience for residents. During race week, an additional 1,500 staff, 2,000 volunteers, and 1,400 marshals will join the operations.

While in the early years much of the work was carried out by foreign companies, today the entire process is managed by local contractors. This creates new jobs and enhances the expertise of local professionals, making the Grand Prix not just a sporting event, but also a powerful platform for economic growth.

Baku City Circuit Operations Company CEO Magsud Farzullayev invited fans to enjoy both the thrilling race and Azerbaijan’s hospitality: “Last year was unforgettable with record-breaking achievements. Thanks to global interest, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix has become one of the must-watch races on the Formula 1 calendar. The 2025 edition will be even more spectacular. With two new grandstands, the event will have the highest spectator capacity in its history. For the first time, the exclusive ‘Formula 1 Champions Club’ will open, offering pit-lane views, paddock tours, and other unique experiences. This will give even more fans the chance to witness the Azerbaijan Grand Prix live.

The world’s best drivers are returning to Baku, and unforgettable moments await us! True to tradition, Baku City Circuit is full of surprises. And if the speed on track isn’t enough for you, just wait for the night: on September 19, DJ Anyma, followed by global stars Martin Garrix and Glass Animals on September 20, will deliver spectacular shows for fans.”

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Renault confirms long-term commitment to Formula 1 with Alpine
12:52
Formula 1

Renault confirms long-term commitment to Formula 1 with Alpine

CEO Francois Provost emphasizes stability and performance as the team transitions to Mercedes power units
Arzu Huseynova: "Most Formula 1 spectators come from European countries" – INTERVIEW
6 September 18:10
Formula 1

Arzu Huseynova: "Most Formula 1 spectators come from European countries" – INTERVIEW

National press officer of Baku City Circuit gave a statement
Pierre Gasly extends Alpine contract until end of 2028
6 September 13:56
Formula 1

Pierre Gasly extends Alpine contract until end of 2028

French driver commits long-term to F1 team ahead of new era in 2026
Piastri extends lead after Dutch GP, Hadjar impresses on first podium
2 September 13:12
Formula 1

Piastri extends lead after Dutch GP, Hadjar impresses on first podium

F1 championship tightens as Ferrari struggles and rising stars shine
“Future careers: How to stay relevant, ready, and in demand” panel held at BCC Academy - PHOTO
29 August 18:05
Formula 1

“Future careers: How to stay relevant, ready, and in demand” panel held at BCC Academy - PHOTO

Industry leaders share insights and career advice with young volunteers ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025
Davin Jafarov: "Raising the Azerbaijani flag on the podium made me incredibly proud" – INTERVIEW
28 August 17:45
Formula 1

Davin Jafarov: "Raising the Azerbaijani flag on the podium made me incredibly proud" – INTERVIEW

Azerbaijani karting pilot gave an interview

Most read

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach
9 September 11:16
Football

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach

Postecoglou, Mourinho, and Silva among names considered following Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure
Azerbaijan part ways with head coach Fernando Santos - PHOTO/VIDEO
8 September 12:09
Football

Azerbaijan part ways with head coach Fernando Santos - PHOTO/VIDEO

U-21 coach Aykhan Abbasov to lead team against Ukraine in World Cup qualifier
Azerbaijan holds final training ahead of Ukraine clash - PHOTO/VIDEO
8 September 12:24
Football

Azerbaijan holds final training ahead of Ukraine clash - PHOTO/VIDEO

Press invited to first 15 minutes as World Cup qualifier approaches on 9 September
Seven matches scheduled in 2026 World Cup qualifiers today
8 September 10:31
Football

Seven matches scheduled in 2026 World Cup qualifiers today

Games across four groups to kick off at 22:45 Baku time