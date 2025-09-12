Lamine Yamal sets sights on multiple Ballon d’Or wins

Lamine Yamal, the 18-year-old forward for Barcelona and the Spanish national team, has spoken about his big ambitions.

He revealed that he dreams of winning the Ballon d’Or several times during his career, Idman.biz reports.

The young star shared his thoughts on the award: “I always tell my friends that my goal is not just to win one Ballon d’Or, but to win several. It’s possible. If I don’t achieve it, it means I haven’t done something right. But if I do, I’ll be very happy. At the same time, what matters most to me are the victories with my team.”

The Barcelona youth academy graduate has played 109 matches for the senior team, scoring 27 goals and providing 37 assists.

The current holder of football’s most prestigious individual award is Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Idman.biz