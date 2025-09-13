13 September 2025
EN

South Africa hand New Zealand their heaviest defeat in rugby history

Other
News
13 September 2025 14:53
65
South Africa hand New Zealand their heaviest defeat in rugby history

South Africa delivered a historic performance in the Rugby Championship, thrashing New Zealand 43-10 in Wellington to inflict the All Blacks’ heaviest defeat in history.

Idman.biz, citing BBC, reports that the Springboks, who are reigning world champions, produced a breathtaking display built on power, precision, and relentless intensity, running in six tries and scoring 36 unanswered points in the second half.

The result eclipsed New Zealand’s previous record defeat — a 35-7 loss to the same opponents at Twickenham in 2023 — and firmly reasserted South Africa’s dominance after their loss to the All Blacks just a week earlier.

New Zealand struck first through debutant Leroy Carter after a well-constructed move, and a Damian McKenzie penalty briefly restored their lead. But Cheslin Kolbe’s interception try turned the tide, and from then on, the Springboks controlled the contest. Kolbe added a second try shortly after the interval, while Damian Willemse, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, and Andre Esterhuizen all crossed the line to pile on the misery for the stunned home side.

Captain Siya Kolisi praised his team’s fearless approach: “We didn’t want to hold back. We knew what we needed to do and we believed in ourselves — that was the most important thing out there.”

New Zealand skipper Scott Barrett admitted his side failed to adapt: “That’s a tough one to swallow. The Springboks certainly showed up and improved from last week, and we just didn’t adjust. There’s a lot of areas we need to get better at.”

With all four Rugby Championship teams — South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, and Argentina — holding two wins and two defeats after four rounds, the tournament is wide open heading into the final stages. Kolisi made it clear the Springboks intend to seize the opportunity: “We’ve got the right to fight for the Rugby Championship. It’s open now and that’s what matters to us.”

The next fixtures see South Africa face Argentina while New Zealand take on Australia in what promises to be a thrilling climax to an already dramatic campaign.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan tops medal table at 3rd Turkic States Universiade - PHOTO
12 September 16:26
Other

Azerbaijan tops medal table at 3rd Turkic States Universiade - PHOTO

National team excels in multiple sports, securing overall first place in Kyrgyzstan
Farid Gayibov meets Israeli ambassador - PHOTO
12 September 15:32
Other

Farid Gayibov meets Israeli ambassador - PHOTO

Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports and Ronen Krausz discuss expanding cooperation in youth and sports through joint projects
Trump attends Yankees game amid extra security on 9/11
12 September 14:28
Other

Trump attends Yankees game amid extra security on 9/11

Yankees honor victims and first responders during commemorative ceremony
Washington Commanders fear season-ending Achilles injury for Austin Ekeler
12 September 10:03
Other

Washington Commanders fear season-ending Achilles injury for Austin Ekeler

Veteran running back carted off in loss to Packers, rookie Croskey-Merritt set for bigger role
Shivam Dube shines as India crushes UAE in Asia Cup
11 September 12:06
Other

Shivam Dube shines as India crushes UAE in Asia Cup

All-rounder credits bowling coach Morne Morkel for tactical tweaks that led to career-best figures
Leo Rivas’ 13th-inning homer lifts Mariners over Cardinals 4-2
11 September 11:51
Other

Leo Rivas’ 13th-inning homer lifts Mariners over Cardinals 4-2

Seattle keeps pace in AL playoff race with dramatic extra-innings victory

Most read

Usain Bolt believes he could have run 9.42 with modern “super-spikes”
11 September 11:11
Athletics

Usain Bolt believes he could have run 9.42 with modern “super-spikes”

The sprint legend praises advancements in shoes but remains confident his 100m world record will stand
Traffic restrictions announced in Baku for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 - VIDEO
11 September 09:33
Formula 1

Traffic restrictions announced in Baku for Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 - VIDEO

Streets along the Baku City Circuit to be closed from September 15–23, with limited access allowed through designated entry and exit points
Shivam Dube shines as India crushes UAE in Asia Cup
11 September 12:06
Other

Shivam Dube shines as India crushes UAE in Asia Cup

All-rounder credits bowling coach Morne Morkel for tactical tweaks that led to career-best figures
Azerbaijani boxers advance to World Championship semifinals in Liverpool
11 September 09:48
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxers advance to World Championship semifinals in Liverpool

Saidjamshid Jafarov joins Alfonso Dominquez among the last four, securing at least a bronze medal