Shivam Dube shines as India crushes UAE in Asia Cup

Shivam Dube starred in India’s dominant nine-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates in the Asia Cup on Wednesday, taking career-best T20I figures of 3/4.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that UAE were bowled out for just 57 runs, with Kuldeep Yadav claiming four wickets, as India chased down the target in only 4.3 overs.

Dube credited bowling coach Morne Morkel for helping him fine-tune his approach. “He advised bowling slightly outside off-stump, working on a slower delivery, and adjusting my run-up. The head coach and skipper said my bowling would have a role,” Dube explained. His recent form has been impressive, with half of his 16 T20I wickets in the last four innings.

Despite his rising profile, Dube dismissed comparisons with Hardik Pandya, calling him “like a brother” from whom he learns. India next face Pakistan on Sunday, while UAE, after their lowest T20I total, will take on Oman. UAE head coach Lalchand Rajput said the experience was a valuable learning opportunity for his inexperienced batters facing India’s world-class attack.

This result strengthens India’s position in the Asia Cup while UAE look to regroup for their next match.

Idman.biz