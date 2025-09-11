11 September 2025
EN

Shivam Dube shines as India crushes UAE in Asia Cup

Other
News
11 September 2025 12:06
78
Shivam Dube shines as India crushes UAE in Asia Cup

Shivam Dube starred in India’s dominant nine-wicket win over the United Arab Emirates in the Asia Cup on Wednesday, taking career-best T20I figures of 3/4.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that UAE were bowled out for just 57 runs, with Kuldeep Yadav claiming four wickets, as India chased down the target in only 4.3 overs.

Dube credited bowling coach Morne Morkel for helping him fine-tune his approach. “He advised bowling slightly outside off-stump, working on a slower delivery, and adjusting my run-up. The head coach and skipper said my bowling would have a role,” Dube explained. His recent form has been impressive, with half of his 16 T20I wickets in the last four innings.

Despite his rising profile, Dube dismissed comparisons with Hardik Pandya, calling him “like a brother” from whom he learns. India next face Pakistan on Sunday, while UAE, after their lowest T20I total, will take on Oman. UAE head coach Lalchand Rajput said the experience was a valuable learning opportunity for his inexperienced batters facing India’s world-class attack.

This result strengthens India’s position in the Asia Cup while UAE look to regroup for their next match.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Leo Rivas’ 13th-inning homer lifts Mariners over Cardinals 4-2
11:51
Other

Leo Rivas’ 13th-inning homer lifts Mariners over Cardinals 4-2

Seattle keeps pace in AL playoff race with dramatic extra-innings victory
Christian Watson signs one-year extension with Packers
10 September 14:44
Other

Christian Watson signs one-year extension with Packers

Receiver to stay in Green Bay despite ACL recovery
Afghanistan coach Trott calls for improvement after Asia Cup win over Hong Kong
10 September 12:12
Other

Afghanistan coach Trott calls for improvement after Asia Cup win over Hong Kong

Despite victory, batting woes highlight need for greater consistency
Dodgers cruise past Angels behind Betts and Hernandez
10 September 11:55
Other

Dodgers cruise past Angels behind Betts and Hernandez

Mookie Betts and Mike Hernandez shine as Dodgers take commanding 8-1 lead
Olympic javelin champion Haruka Kitaguchi aims to defend world title despite injury
9 September 13:59
Other

Olympic javelin champion Haruka Kitaguchi aims to defend world title despite injury

Japanese star seeks gold at Tokyo championships after overcoming elbow setback
Orkhan Rzayev wins first-ever Azerbaijani snooker championship - PHOTO
9 September 10:47
Other

Orkhan Rzayev wins first-ever Azerbaijani snooker championship - PHOTO

Fakhraddin Hasanov takes silver, Turaj Namazov and Azer Rzayev share bronze

Most read

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach
9 September 11:16
Football

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach

Postecoglou, Mourinho, and Silva among names considered following Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure
Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude
10 September 10:04
Football

Bolivia stuns Brazil as South American World Cup qualifiers conclude

Argentina tops the group, Brazil scrapes 5th, while Bolivia earns a play-off chance in dramatic final round results
Nine matches set across five groups in 2026 World Cup qualifiers
9 September 10:32
Football

Nine matches set across five groups in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Azerbaijan to host Ukraine as key fixtures include France vs. Iceland and Hungary vs. Portugal
Neymar to sit out matches on artificial turf
9 September 09:48
Football

Neymar to sit out matches on artificial turf

Santos forward faces injury risks on synthetic surfaces, star has scored 6 goals in 22 games this season