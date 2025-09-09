9 September 2025
EN

Olympic javelin champion Haruka Kitaguchi aims to defend world title despite injury

Other
News
9 September 2025 13:59
66
Olympic javelin champion Haruka Kitaguchi aims to defend world title despite injury

Haruka Kitaguchi is set to receive a hero’s welcome at Tokyo’s National Stadium for the World Athletics Championships next week, but recent injury issues may challenge the Olympic javelin champion’s bid to defend her title.

Idman.biz, citing reuters, reports that the 27-year-old shot to international fame in 2023 when her final throw of 66.73m in Budapest made her the first Japanese woman to win a world title in a field event.

She repeated the feat at the Paris Olympics, becoming the first Japanese woman to win a track and field gold outside the marathon. Kitaguchi’s success, combined with her bubbly personality and dimpled smile, made her a fan favorite.

However, in June, Kitaguchi, who trains in the Czech Republic, developed inflammation in her right elbow. She returned to competition last month but finished last in the Diamond League final in Zurich. Despite this, the Hokkaido native remains determined. She has been training in Turkey under conditions similar to Tokyo and says her overall condition is better than during the Paris Olympics.

“My number one fear was getting injured and not being able to return… The 60m throw in Zurich boosted my confidence,” she said, adding that she is no longer in pain and will give everything to be the best. Kitaguchi’s goal is clear: defend her title and thrill Japanese fans at home.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Orkhan Rzayev wins first-ever Azerbaijani snooker championship - PHOTO
10:47
Other

Orkhan Rzayev wins first-ever Azerbaijani snooker championship - PHOTO

Fakhraddin Hasanov takes silver, Turaj Namazov and Azer Rzayev share bronze
Azerbaijani athletes gear up for busy week of international competitions
8 September 17:27
Other

Azerbaijani athletes gear up for busy week of international competitions

From boxing to gymnastics, Azerbaijani sportspeople will compete in major global events from September 8–14
Azerbaijan participates in key European anti-doping meetings in Strasbourg
8 September 17:13
Other

Azerbaijan participates in key European anti-doping meetings in Strasbourg

AMADA delegation engages in WADA CAHAMA and T-DO Sessions, launching gender equality initiatives in anti-doping policy
Azerbaijan’s Beyrak Baghirov wins bronze at European Savate Championship - PHOTO
8 September 17:13
Other

Azerbaijan’s Beyrak Baghirov wins bronze at European Savate Championship - PHOTO

Athlete secured victories over Ukraine and Slovenia before falling to France in the semifinals
Azerbaijan’s Youth and Sports Ministry reaches finals of Sharjah Government Communication Award 2025
8 September 15:07
Other

Azerbaijan’s Youth and Sports Ministry reaches finals of Sharjah Government Communication Award 2025

The ministry is nominated in the “Best Communication Targeting Youth” category, with winners to be announced at IGCF 2025 in Sharjah
Azerbaijan, Turkiye sign memorandum to boost Capoeira cooperation - PHOTO
8 September 14:08
Other

Azerbaijan, Turkiye sign memorandum to boost Capoeira cooperation - PHOTO

Agreement focuses on competitions, training exchanges, and youth projects

Most read

Azerbaijan part ways with head coach Fernando Santos - PHOTO/VIDEO
8 September 12:09
Football

Azerbaijan part ways with head coach Fernando Santos - PHOTO/VIDEO

U-21 coach Aykhan Abbasov to lead team against Ukraine in World Cup qualifier
Azerbaijan holds final training ahead of Ukraine clash - PHOTO/VIDEO
8 September 12:24
Football

Azerbaijan holds final training ahead of Ukraine clash - PHOTO/VIDEO

Press invited to first 15 minutes as World Cup qualifier approaches on 9 September
Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach
11:16
Football

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach

Postecoglou, Mourinho, and Silva among names considered following Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure
Seven matches scheduled in 2026 World Cup qualifiers today
8 September 10:31
Football

Seven matches scheduled in 2026 World Cup qualifiers today

Games across four groups to kick off at 22:45 Baku time