Olympic javelin champion Haruka Kitaguchi aims to defend world title despite injury

Haruka Kitaguchi is set to receive a hero’s welcome at Tokyo’s National Stadium for the World Athletics Championships next week, but recent injury issues may challenge the Olympic javelin champion’s bid to defend her title.

Idman.biz, citing reuters, reports that the 27-year-old shot to international fame in 2023 when her final throw of 66.73m in Budapest made her the first Japanese woman to win a world title in a field event.

She repeated the feat at the Paris Olympics, becoming the first Japanese woman to win a track and field gold outside the marathon. Kitaguchi’s success, combined with her bubbly personality and dimpled smile, made her a fan favorite.

However, in June, Kitaguchi, who trains in the Czech Republic, developed inflammation in her right elbow. She returned to competition last month but finished last in the Diamond League final in Zurich. Despite this, the Hokkaido native remains determined. She has been training in Turkey under conditions similar to Tokyo and says her overall condition is better than during the Paris Olympics.

“My number one fear was getting injured and not being able to return… The 60m throw in Zurich boosted my confidence,” she said, adding that she is no longer in pain and will give everything to be the best. Kitaguchi’s goal is clear: defend her title and thrill Japanese fans at home.

Idman.biz