Azerbaijani athletes gear up for busy week of international competitions

The weekly sports schedule featuring international competitions with Azerbaijani athletes has been announced.

Idman.biz reports that competitions in various sports will take place from September 8 to 14.

🔹 Boccia World Cup – September 1-9 (Seoul, South Korea)

🔹 World Boxing Championships (WB) for men and women – September 2-14 (Liverpool, England)

🔹 World Archery Team Championship – September 5-12 (Gwangju, South Korea)

🔹 European Champions League in Trap Shooting – September 10-14 (Madrid, Spain)

🔹 World Challenge Cup in Men’s and Women’s Artistic Gymnastics – September 13-14 (Paris, France)

🔹 World Sumo Championship and Tournament – September 13-14 (Bangkok, Thailand)

🔹 U20 Open Tournament in Fencing (Sabre) – September 13-15 (Ankara, Turkiye)

🔹 ISSF World Cup in Shooting – September 13-21 (Ningbo, China)

🔹 World Athletics Championships – September 13-21 (Tokyo, Japan)

🔹 World Championships in Freestyle, Greco-Roman, and Women’s Wrestling – September 13-21 (Zagreb, Croatia)

Idman.biz