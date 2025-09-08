SportAccord 2026 in Baku to host up to 3,000 participants

It is expected that 2,800–3,000 people will attend the SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit, which will be held in Baku in 2026.

Idman.biz, citing Report news agency, reports that this was stated by SportAccord President Ugur Erdener in comments to journalists.

He expressed confidence that the upcoming international event in Azerbaijan will also be successful: “Important sports figures from around the world will come here. Officials from federations worldwide will also attend. They will all get to know the Azerbaijani media and people. Baku is a very beautiful city. A number of international sports tournaments have already been held here.”

Idman.biz