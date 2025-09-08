8 September 2025
EN

Azerbaijan's Youth and Sports Ministry reaches finals of Sharjah Government Communication Award 2025

Other
News
8 September 2025 15:07
53
On September 11, the winners of the 12th Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA 2025), presented by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, will be announced.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan has also advanced to the finals among the nominees for this international award, Idman.biz reports.

Following the evaluation by the Supreme Jury Committee, 170 candidates were selected from over 600 applicants from 37 countries in the preliminary stage. Subsequently, the Ministry of Youth and Sports secured a place among the 74 finalists across 23 categories.

The Ministry is nominated in the category “Best Communication Targeting Youth – Best Communication Programme Supporting Emerging Projects & Youth.” The theme of this year’s award is “Communication for Quality of Life,” and the winners will be announced at the closing ceremony of the 14th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2025) in Sharjah.

