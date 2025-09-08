Azerbaijan, Turkiye sign memorandum to boost Capoeira cooperation - PHOTO

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Azerbaijan Capoeira Federation and the Turkiye Capoeira Youth and Sports Association.

Idman.biz, citing AZERTAC, reports that the document was signed on 6 September in Samsun by the federation’s Vice-President Elgiz Alizada and the association’s President Gungor Doganay.

The purpose of the memorandum is to promote the development of Capoeira and strengthen cultural and sports ties between Azerbaijan and Turkiye. Areas of cooperation include Batizado and belt examinations, joint competitions, cultural events, coach and athlete exchanges, and projects for children and youth.

This initiative will contribute to the wider spread of Capoeira in both countries and help reinforce friendly relations.

Idman.biz