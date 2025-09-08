8 September 2025
EN

Azerbaijan participates in key European anti-doping meetings in Strasbourg

Other
News
8 September 2025 17:13
34
Azerbaijan participates in key European anti-doping meetings in Strasbourg

Europe’s anti-doping authorities gathered in Strasbourg for two high-level meetings shaping the future of clean sport: the 68th session of the Ad Hoc European Committee on WADA (CAHAMA) and the 61st meeting of the Council of Europe’s T-DO Monitoring Group on the Anti-Doping Convention.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan was represented by a delegation led by Tahmina Taghizada, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA).

At the CAHAMA meeting, participants discussed Europe’s common positions, governance, leadership selection, and proposals for the agenda of the continent’s top anti-doping body in preparation for the upcoming WADA Executive Committee session.

The 61st T-DO meeting focused on compliance monitoring, national evaluations in Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and measures to reduce the availability of doping substances in Europe. Delegates condemned the “Enhanced Games” initiative and reviewed Europe’s contributions to the 2027 World Anti-Doping Code.

A notable development was the launch of a dedicated working group on the “Integration of Gender Equality into Anti-Doping Policy” (T-DO GEMA). Based on findings from CAHAMA experts in the Gender Equality Working Group (GECA), the new body will develop recommendations and monitoring tools to ensure gender equality across all levels of the anti-doping system. The group will be chaired by Rufat Afandiyev, AMADA’s Deputy Executive Director and CAHAMA’s Gender Equality Rapporteur.

CAHAMA’s final meeting of the year will take place in November. CAHAMA and T-DO will reconvene in Strasbourg in March 2026, after which Baku will host WADA’s European Regional Symposium.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani athletes gear up for busy week of international competitions
17:27
Other

Azerbaijani athletes gear up for busy week of international competitions

From boxing to gymnastics, Azerbaijani sportspeople will compete in major global events from September 8–14
Azerbaijan’s Beyrak Baghirov wins bronze at European Savate Championship - PHOTO
17:13
Other

Azerbaijan’s Beyrak Baghirov wins bronze at European Savate Championship - PHOTO

Athlete secured victories over Ukraine and Slovenia before falling to France in the semifinals
Azerbaijan’s Youth and Sports Ministry reaches finals of Sharjah Government Communication Award 2025
15:07
Other

Azerbaijan’s Youth and Sports Ministry reaches finals of Sharjah Government Communication Award 2025

The ministry is nominated in the “Best Communication Targeting Youth” category, with winners to be announced at IGCF 2025 in Sharjah
Azerbaijan, Turkiye sign memorandum to boost Capoeira cooperation - PHOTO
14:08
Other

Azerbaijan, Turkiye sign memorandum to boost Capoeira cooperation - PHOTO

Agreement focuses on competitions, training exchanges, and youth projects
SportAccord 2026 in Baku to host up to 3,000 participants
11:52
Other

SportAccord 2026 in Baku to host up to 3,000 participants

SportAccord President Ugur Erdener confident in successful international event in Azerbaijan
Chingiz Huseynzada: “It’s another sports celebration in Azerbaijan”
11:37
Other

Chingiz Huseynzada: “It’s another sports celebration in Azerbaijan”

Vice-President of NOC gave a statement

Most read

Six matches scheduled in European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup
6 September 11:28
Football

Six matches scheduled in European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup

Group F kicks off as leaders in other groups face underdogs today
AFFA demands urgent report from Fernando Santos after heavy defeat - VIDEO
6 September 10:14
Football

AFFA demands urgent report from Fernando Santos after heavy defeat - VIDEO

Portuguese coach’s future in doubt following 5:0 loss to Iceland in World Cup qualifier
Fernando Santos sets unwanted record with Azerbaijan national team - VIDEO
6 September 11:43
Football

Fernando Santos sets unwanted record with Azerbaijan national team - VIDEO

Coach fails to secure a win in over 10 matches, as team suffers heavy defeat to Iceland
Agaselim Mirjavadov: "That was just Iceland, Ukraine and France are next" - VIDEO
6 September 16:53
Football

Agaselim Mirjavadov: "That was just Iceland, Ukraine and France are next" - VIDEO

The former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team gave a statement