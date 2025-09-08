Azerbaijan participates in key European anti-doping meetings in Strasbourg

Europe’s anti-doping authorities gathered in Strasbourg for two high-level meetings shaping the future of clean sport: the 68th session of the Ad Hoc European Committee on WADA (CAHAMA) and the 61st meeting of the Council of Europe’s T-DO Monitoring Group on the Anti-Doping Convention.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan was represented by a delegation led by Tahmina Taghizada, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA).

At the CAHAMA meeting, participants discussed Europe’s common positions, governance, leadership selection, and proposals for the agenda of the continent’s top anti-doping body in preparation for the upcoming WADA Executive Committee session.

The 61st T-DO meeting focused on compliance monitoring, national evaluations in Georgia and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and measures to reduce the availability of doping substances in Europe. Delegates condemned the “Enhanced Games” initiative and reviewed Europe’s contributions to the 2027 World Anti-Doping Code.

A notable development was the launch of a dedicated working group on the “Integration of Gender Equality into Anti-Doping Policy” (T-DO GEMA). Based on findings from CAHAMA experts in the Gender Equality Working Group (GECA), the new body will develop recommendations and monitoring tools to ensure gender equality across all levels of the anti-doping system. The group will be chaired by Rufat Afandiyev, AMADA’s Deputy Executive Director and CAHAMA’s Gender Equality Rapporteur.

CAHAMA’s final meeting of the year will take place in November. CAHAMA and T-DO will reconvene in Strasbourg in March 2026, after which Baku will host WADA’s European Regional Symposium.

Idman.biz