Chingiz Huseynzada: “It’s another sports celebration in Azerbaijan”

“It’s another sports celebration in Azerbaijan.”

Idman.biz, citing Report news agency, reports that this was stated by Chingiz Huseynzada, Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC).

The NOC official shared his thoughts on hosting the SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit in Baku in 2026: “This is truly a major event. I have attended these events several times. Important decisions have been made. We thank the leadership of SportAccord. Azerbaijan is a sports country. We believe this event will also be well organized.”

