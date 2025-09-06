7 September 2025
EN

Hockey legend Ken Dryden dies at 78 after battle with cancer

Hockey
News
6 September 2025 15:09
61
Hockey legend Ken Dryden dies at 78 after battle with cancer

Ken Dryden, Hall of Fame goaltender and six-time Stanley Cup champion with the Montreal Canadiens, has passed away at age 78 after a battle with cancer, the team announced Friday.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that a key figure in Montreal’s 1970s dynasty, Dryden also won the Vezina Trophy five times and earned the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in his rookie season.

Born in Hamilton, Ontario, Dryden played only eight NHL seasons, retiring at 31 to pursue law, writing, teaching, broadcasting, and later serving as Toronto Maple Leafs president from 1997-2003. He was a standout for his intellect off the ice, including his role as color commentator during the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” broadcast.

Drafted by Boston in 1964 but traded to Montreal, Dryden made his NHL debut in 1971, immediately helping the Canadiens win the Stanley Cup. He returned after a brief hiatus to lead Montreal to four consecutive Cups before retiring in 1979.

Dryden was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1983, served in the Canadian House of Commons, and was named to the NHL’s 100th Anniversary Team in 2017. Canadiens owner Geoff Molson and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman praised him as an exceptional athlete, leader, and gentleman whose influence extended beyond hockey.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

NHL announces potential European hosts for regular-season games
23 August 16:02
Hockey

NHL announces potential European hosts for regular-season games

Pittsburgh and Nashville to play in Sweden as league plans to expand “Global Series” to new markets
NHL to raise minimum salary to $1M by 2029/30 season
12 July 12:46
Hockey

NHL to raise minimum salary to $1M by 2029/30 season

This is outlined in the updated collective bargaining agreement that will be in effect from 2026 to 2030
Danial Janiyev: "I want a professional hockey team to be created in Baku"
29 June 16:01
Hockey

Danial Janiyev: "I want a professional hockey team to be created in Baku"

The athlete, who came to Baku and gave a "master class" to young hockey players, said that his impressions were positive
MASTERCLASS from an Azerbaijani professional hockey player living in the USA
29 June 14:13
Hockey

MASTERCLASS from an Azerbaijani professional hockey player living in the USA

He met with young hockey players of the Ojag Sport club and gave them a masterclass

Historic moment for Azerbaijani ice hockey: Danny Dzhaniyev to visit Baku
25 June 12:59
Hockey

Historic moment for Azerbaijani ice hockey: Danny Dzhaniyev to visit Baku

In a milestone event for ice hockey in Azerbaijan, U.S.-based professional hockey player Danial Janiyev (Daniyal Dzhaniyev) will visit Baku for the first time
Florida Panthers claim back-to-back Stanley Cups after dominant playoff run - VIDEO
18 June 10:26
Hockey

Florida Panthers claim back-to-back Stanley Cups after dominant playoff run - VIDEO

The Florida Panthers cemented their status as a modern NHL dynasty by winning their second consecutive Stanley Cup

Most read

2026 World Cup qualifiers: Key matches set for September 5
5 September 10:02
Football

2026 World Cup qualifiers: Key matches set for September 5

Azerbaijan opens campaign against Iceland as 10 games unfold across five groups
European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today
4 September 11:29
Football

European qualifiers for 2026 World Cup continue with eight matches today

Azerbaijan to play first match tomorrow against Iceland in group stage
Azerbaijan to begin 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
5 September 09:17
Football

Azerbaijan to begin 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland

Fernando Santos’ side faces tough opening test in Reykjavik tonight at 22:45 Baku time
Argentina and Brazil secure spots at 2026 World Cup - VIDEO
5 September 09:47
Football

Argentina and Brazil secure spots at 2026 World Cup - VIDEO

Messi’s brace seals Argentina’s win, while six South American teams book direct qualification