10 September 2025
Afghanistan coach Trott calls for improvement after Asia Cup win over Hong Kong

10 September 2025 12:12
Afghanistan coach Trott calls for improvement after Asia Cup win over Hong Kong

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott urged his team to improve after a shaky batting performance in their Asia Cup opener against Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that electing to bat first, Afghanistan stumbled to 95-6 in 13 overs, but dropped catches allowed them to post a winning total of 188-6. Opener Sediqullah Atal top-scored with 73, despite being dropped three times, including in the very first over.

Azmatullah Omarzai added a rapid 53 off 21 balls, helping the team secure a 94-run victory. Trott acknowledged the luck factor but emphasized the need for consistency in upcoming matches, particularly against stronger opponents. He noted the hectic schedule, with Afghanistan playing six games in 12 days, and highlighted the importance of batters taking more responsibility.

The team will next face Bangladesh on September 16, with Trott stressing the need for players to find form and convert starts into meaningful contributions. While pleased with the total, he identified areas requiring improvement ahead of the remaining group matches.

