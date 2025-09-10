Dodgers cruise past Angels behind Betts and Hernandez

In his return to the starting lineup after missing nearly a week with a right-hand contusion, Will Smith helped the Los Angeles Dodgers take an early lead, doubling in the second inning and scoring on a Marquez wild pitch for a 1-0 advantage.

Shohei Ohtani drew a walk in the third, setting the stage for Mookie Betts’ 17th home run of the season, extending the lead to 3-0. Mike Hernandez added his first home run since August 20 in the fourth, pushing the score to 4-0. The Dodgers continued to dominate as Ohtani’s RBI single in the fifth made it 5-0.

Freeman and Hernandez added solo homers in the eighth inning, cementing Los Angeles’ victory. Angels’ pitcher Sheehan allowed his first hit in the sixth when Kyle Karros, son of former Dodgers slugger Eric Karros, lined a single. Tyler Freeman’s RBI single brought in the only run for the Angels, as Los Angeles cruised to a decisive win.

