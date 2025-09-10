10 September 2025
EN

Dodgers cruise past Angels behind Betts and Hernandez

Other
News
10 September 2025 11:55
11
Dodgers cruise past Angels behind Betts and Hernandez

In his return to the starting lineup after missing nearly a week with a right-hand contusion, Will Smith helped the Los Angeles Dodgers take an early lead, doubling in the second inning and scoring on a Marquez wild pitch for a 1-0 advantage.

Shohei Ohtani drew a walk in the third, setting the stage for Mookie Betts’ 17th home run of the season, extending the lead to 3-0. Mike Hernandez added his first home run since August 20 in the fourth, pushing the score to 4-0. The Dodgers continued to dominate as Ohtani’s RBI single in the fifth made it 5-0.

Freeman and Hernandez added solo homers in the eighth inning, cementing Los Angeles’ victory. Angels’ pitcher Sheehan allowed his first hit in the sixth when Kyle Karros, son of former Dodgers slugger Eric Karros, lined a single. Tyler Freeman’s RBI single brought in the only run for the Angels, as Los Angeles cruised to a decisive win.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Afghanistan coach Trott calls for improvement after Asia Cup win over Hong Kong
12:12
Other

Afghanistan coach Trott calls for improvement after Asia Cup win over Hong Kong

Despite victory, batting woes highlight need for greater consistency
Olympic javelin champion Haruka Kitaguchi aims to defend world title despite injury
9 September 13:59
Other

Olympic javelin champion Haruka Kitaguchi aims to defend world title despite injury

Japanese star seeks gold at Tokyo championships after overcoming elbow setback
Orkhan Rzayev wins first-ever Azerbaijani snooker championship - PHOTO
9 September 10:47
Other

Orkhan Rzayev wins first-ever Azerbaijani snooker championship - PHOTO

Fakhraddin Hasanov takes silver, Turaj Namazov and Azer Rzayev share bronze
Azerbaijani athletes gear up for busy week of international competitions
8 September 17:27
Other

Azerbaijani athletes gear up for busy week of international competitions

From boxing to gymnastics, Azerbaijani sportspeople will compete in major global events from September 8–14
Azerbaijan participates in key European anti-doping meetings in Strasbourg
8 September 17:13
Other

Azerbaijan participates in key European anti-doping meetings in Strasbourg

AMADA delegation engages in WADA CAHAMA and T-DO Sessions, launching gender equality initiatives in anti-doping policy
Azerbaijan’s Beyrak Baghirov wins bronze at European Savate Championship - PHOTO
8 September 17:13
Other

Azerbaijan’s Beyrak Baghirov wins bronze at European Savate Championship - PHOTO

Athlete secured victories over Ukraine and Slovenia before falling to France in the semifinals

Most read

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach
9 September 11:16
Football

Nottingham Forest reveals leading candidates for new head coach

Postecoglou, Mourinho, and Silva among names considered following Nuno Espirito Santo’s departure
Azerbaijan part ways with head coach Fernando Santos - PHOTO/VIDEO
8 September 12:09
Football

Azerbaijan part ways with head coach Fernando Santos - PHOTO/VIDEO

U-21 coach Aykhan Abbasov to lead team against Ukraine in World Cup qualifier
Azerbaijan holds final training ahead of Ukraine clash - PHOTO/VIDEO
8 September 12:24
Football

Azerbaijan holds final training ahead of Ukraine clash - PHOTO/VIDEO

Press invited to first 15 minutes as World Cup qualifier approaches on 9 September
Seven matches scheduled in 2026 World Cup qualifiers today
8 September 10:31
Football

Seven matches scheduled in 2026 World Cup qualifiers today

Games across four groups to kick off at 22:45 Baku time