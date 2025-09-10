Christian Watson signs one-year extension with Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson has agreed to a one-year, $13.25 million contract extension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Idman.biz, citing Reuters, reports that the 26-year-old, currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, will miss at least the first four games of the 2025 season as he recovers from a torn right ACL sustained on January 6 against the Chicago Bears.

Drafted in the second round out of North Dakota State in 2022, Watson was entering the final year of his rookie contract and was set for free agency this offseason.

Despite his injury history, Packers management and coaching staff have praised his rapid and steady rehabilitation. In his three-plus NFL seasons, Watson has recorded 98 receptions for 1,653 yards and 14 touchdowns in 38 games, including 35 starts.

His 16.9-yard average per catch ranks third among NFL players with at least 75 catches since 2022, underscoring his big-play potential. Watson’s extension secures a key offensive weapon for Green Bay as he continues his recovery.

Idman.biz