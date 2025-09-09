Nine matches set across five groups in 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Today, the next matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will take place.

On the final match day of the September fixtures, nine games will be played across five groups, Idman.biz reports.

In Group D, the Azerbaijan national team will host Iceland, while the winners of the first round, France and Iceland, will face each other. In Group F, the Hungary vs. Portugal match will attract the most attention.

World Cup 2026

Qualifiers

September 9

Group D

20:00 – Azerbaijan vs. Ukraine

22:45 – France vs. Iceland

1 Iceland 1 1 0 0 5-0 3 2 France 1 1 0 0 2-0 3 3 Ukraine 1 0 0 1 0-2 0 4 Azerbaijan 1 0 0 1 0-5 0

Group F

20:00 – Armenia vs. Ireland

22:45 – Hungary vs. Portugal

1 Portugal 1 1 0 0 5-0 3 2 Hungary 1 0 1 0 2-2 1 3 Ireland 1 0 1 0 2-2 1 4 Armenia 1 0 0 5 0-5 0

Group H

22:45 – Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Austria

22:45 – Cyprus vs. Romania

1 Bosnia and Herzegovina 4 4 0 0 10-1 12 2 Austria 3 3 0 0 7-1 9 3 Romania 4 2 0 2 8-4 6 4 Cyprus 4 1 0 3 3-5 3 5 San Marino 5 0 0 5 1-18 0

Group I

22:45 – Norway vs. Moldova

1 Norway 4 4 0 0 13-2 12 2 Italy 4 3 0 1 12-7 9 3 Israel 5 3 0 2 15-11 9 4 Estonia 5 1 0 4 5-13 3 5 Moldova 4 0 0 4 2-14 0

Group K

22:45 – Albania vs. Latvia

22:45 – Serbia vs. England

1 England 4 4 0 0 8-0 12 2 Serbia 3 2 1 0 4-0 7 3 Albania 4 1 2 1 4-3 5 4 Latvia 4 1 1 2 2-5 4 5 Andorra 5 0 0 5 0-10 0

The next round of matches will take place in October.

Idman.biz